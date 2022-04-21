LCRH hosts annual Donate Life Month flag-raising ceremony

Submitted

On Monday, Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital team members gathered at the flagpole to celebrate patients, families, and individuals whose selfless gift made a second chance at life possible. Also in attendance was special guest, Levi Goff, who received a life-saving transplant surgery 14 years ago. Employees wore blue and green, a special blue/green menu was served in the cafeteria, and an information table was set up in the lobby to educate and inform the community about organ donation.