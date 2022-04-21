LCRH hosts annual Donate Life Month flag-raising ceremony

In honor of National Donate Life Month in April, Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital recently held their annual flag-raising ceremony as part of the gift of life organ donor awareness initiative. The April 18 gathering honored past, present, and future organ, eye, and tissue donors, as well as donors in spirit.
"The flag-raising is an opportunity to publicly recognize the generosity of families who have offered this gift to others while experiencing a profound personal loss," said Robert Parker, chief executive officer of Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. "We raise this flag to honor those who have given one of the greatest gifts there is: the gift of life."
Although there have been advances in medical technology, the demand for donation still exceeds the number of donors. According to Donate Life Kentucky, 114,000 men, women and children are awaiting lifesaving organ transplants. Every 10 minutes another person is added to the national transplant waiting list, and unfortunately, 22 people die each day because the organ they need is not donated in time. Specifically in Kentucky, more than 1,000 people are waiting on a lifesaving transplant.
"I am passionate about spreading the word of the need for Organ and Tissue Donation because I have seen the impact it has on the lives of those who need the donation," stated Melissa Lancaster, Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital director of Volunteer Services. "I will always celebrate Blue Green Day and April as Donate Life Month! "
On Monday, Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital team members gathered at the flagpole to celebrate patients, families, and individuals whose selfless gift made a second chance at life possible. Also in attendance was special guest, Levi Goff, who received a life-saving transplant surgery 14 years ago. Employees wore blue and green, a special blue/green menu was served in the cafeteria, and an information table was set up in the lobby to educate and inform the community about organ donation.
Lancaster additionally said, "We have had the pleasure of recognizing team members and local community members whose lives have been touched on both sides of the donation process and we have been honored to work with family of patients right here in our own hospital who have made the choice to donate life! If you aren't already a registered organ or tissue donor, we hope you'll look up KODA (Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates) and learn more about the critical need!"
For more information about organ, tissue, and cornea donation, visit www.kyorgandonor.org or www.donatelife.net.
