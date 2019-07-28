LCRH Imaging Center shows off new MedPark digs

The new building for Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital's Imaging Center was a project of "prayer, perseverance and patience," said Jane Fry, senior director of imaging services.
The new building, located at 45 Tower Circle in the MedPark West area, held its open house Friday.
Community members got their first glimpse of what the center will have to offer, including the rooms where ultrasound, MRI, bone density and other tests will be handled.
LCRH Marketing Director Mandy Prather said the community had an important hand in the facility's creation.
"For me, one of the most important things is that it is a building that the community can feel proud of and have some ownership of. I think that's why we chose to feature local artists throughout," Prather said.
The walls feature artwork by Amanda Brooks, and photography by John Fitzwater, which both Fry and Prather said added to the spa-like atmosphere intended throughout the building.
Prather said, "We have taken care to create a spa-like atmosphere, especially in our women's lounge. Coming to get a scan is not always a fun experience. Sometimes it's wrought with fear and worry, and we want to help calm people's nerves by creating an atmosphere that they can feel like they can relax in and take a deep breath before they potentially have to have something that's not so fun done."
Fry agreed. "Whenever people go to a physician's office or have an imaging study, a lot of times they're anxious because it's something unknown, or they're thinking, 'What are they going to find.' The whole goal of this building is to create an environment that is calming for our patients."
It also plans to be state-of-the-art, with mammography, ultrasound, biopsy and bone density capabilities, along with the promise of a CT scanning area in the future.
"This building was not built just for today," Fry said. "It was built for the opportunity to grow."
The CT will continue to allow the imaging center to testing such as low-dose lung CT scans, an invaluable tool in catching lung cancer early.
Fry said future plans also include adding a nurse navigator, someone who can help patients diagnosed with lung, breast or other cancers connect with a doctor or surgeon to help them.
The center opens Monday, with most of the imaging services in place. Hours are currently Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
However, the hope is that in the future the center could expand its hours to be open one evening a week and one Saturday each month.
Fry thanked everyone who was involved with the creation of the building, including the family of everyone who put in long hours.
She also thanked Owens Construction Inc., the building's contractors. "They've done a wonderful job. They were very good to work with," she said.
