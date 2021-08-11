In hopes of stemming the spread of COVID-19 as the new school year gets underway, Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital hosted a vaccination clinic Monday and Tuesday at Pulaski County High School.
Geared toward students between the ages of 12 and 17, the clinic offered the Pfizer vaccine — the only one approved for children in that age group. Valerie Allen, a nurse practitioner with the LCRH-affiliated Lake Cumberland Medical Associates, noted that the clinics were open to all districts and that some staff had taken advantage of the opportunity to get vaccinated as well.
“We did vaccination clinics for staff earlier in the year and had a pretty good response,” Allen said, adding that those earlier clinics had been held at all local high schools. “We’re working with the [Lake Cumberland District] Health Department, who provided the vaccine [for this clinic].”
As with most vaccinations, clinic staff had participants wait for a short time after getting the shot in case of reactions. Pulaski junior Thomas Dawes actually came to the clinic to get the second of Pfizer’s two recommended doses.
Dawes said he wanted to be vaccinated “just for protection for me and my family.” His doctor had recommended it as well for him, since he’s a Type I diabetic.
The second dose is due after 21 days. Allen said the mobile clinic, known as Lake Cumberland Schoolhouse Mobile Care, will be returning to the students’ individual schools to deliver the second shots starting the last week of August.
“School will be in session, so there will be less school missed if we go to the school itself,” Allen said.
When the newspaper visited on Tuesday, 14 students had been vaccinated about an hour into the clinic. Allen said a total of 25 juveniles had been seen on Monday. Though he didn't release total participation, Pulaski County Schools Superintendent Patrick Richardson touched on the clinic during his monthly report Tuesday evening during the county school board meeting.
Richardson explained that the district had wanted to host the clinic in response to a recent survey of parents and guardians — 500 of whom had indicated they'd be willing to have their children vaccinated if the opportunity were offered. The district has nearly 9,000 students enrolled total.
“We did have a few students take part in that, and we had staff take part,” the superintendent said. “Unfortunately not near 500. We’ve still got work to do on that.”
While there are no additional mass clinics planned for the immediate future, anyone wanting the COVID vaccine can get Moderna’s version through Lake Cumberland Medical Associates in addition to flu shots and other wellness needs. Other facilities offer Pfizer and/or Johnson & Johnson as well.
“With school coming back, kids are going to be in close quarters,” Allen said. “We’re hoping that enough of them will get vaccinated so that it will slow down the spread.”
