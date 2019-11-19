The Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital (LCRH) has once again received a "C" rating from the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade report card.
Leapfrog submits reports twice a year - once in the spring and once in the fall - giving hospitals around the country scores from A to F, with F being the worst.
Along with LCRH's fall "C" score, the hospital received a "C" in both the spring of this year and in the fall of 2018. The hospital earned a "B" in the spring of 2018.
LCRH's CEO Robert Parker commented on the most recent score, saying:
"Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital is committed to ongoing quality improvement efforts so that we can continue to provide the best possible care to patients, families and visitors and ensure that everyone has a positive experience at our hospital. Our patient experience data continues to show improving trends, and plans are underway to offer additional staffing within our hospitalist program, which should provide credit within the rating structure not previously allowed. We value the information that public reports and ranking systems provide; it adds to how we regularly monitor our progress and helps us explore opportunities to continuously improve the care we provide.
"In fact, Lake Cumberland has achieved Joint Commission Accreditation in the following areas: Hospital, Laboratory, Certified Spine Center and Primary Stroke Center, as well as being an Accredited Chest Pain Center and offsite outpatient Sleep Center.
"Because of these variations, the Hospital Safety Grade, as with any public reporting system, must be appropriately interpreted. For example, some of the data used to calculate hospital grades is outdated, and does not reflect more recent performance improvement efforts. We continue to utilize strategies such as Executive Patient Safety Rounds, Leadership Rounding on All Patients, Bed Side Shift Reports, Foundational Five Communication Strategies, and an engaged patient Family Advisory Board to enhance the quality and safety of those we serve. It is our privilege to serve the healthcare needs of our community, and we will continue monitoring our progress and exploring opportunities to ensure all patients have access to high-quality care close to home."
The report card shows a mixture of performance values in each of the five categories measured.
For example, under the "Doctors, Nurses and Hospital Staff" category, the report gives error prevention and having enough qualified nurses an above average score, but rates communication and staff responsiveness as performing "below average."
In the "Safety Problems" category, the hospital performs above average in all areas except for allowing bed sores, which is rated as performing "below average."
Likewise, the hospital performs above average in all areas of infection prevention, with the exception of MRSA infections, which are rated as "below average."
The scores for surgery complications are a mixed bag, with LCRH scoring above average for preventing collapsed lungs and not leaving dangerous objects inside the patient; scoring average for preventing dangerous blood clots; and scoring below average for breathing problems, surgical wound splits or preventing deaths from serious complications.
Statewide, only one hospital scored an "F" - Jewish Hospital in Louisville. Six hospitals received "D" grades, including the University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital and the UK Good Samaritan Hospital, both in Lexington.
"A" rated hospitals include Baptist Health in Lexington and Georgetown Community Hospital in Georgetown.
The full report can be found at hospitalsafetygrade.org.
