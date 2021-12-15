Jackson Purchase Medical Center, in partnership with its sister facility Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital located in Somerset, Kentucky, has opened a mobile clinic in Mayfield to provide care for non-emergent issues following this weekend’s tornado. The mobile clinic, which is staffed by LCRH employees, is open and operating out of the Lowe’s Parking Lot in Mayfield until further notice. The site for the clinic was chosen in coordination with the Graves County EOC and Graves County Health Department. Both LCRH and JPMC are owned and operated by LifePoint Health.
While on site in Mayfield, the mobile clinic is providing non-emergency medical care for community members including local residents, first responders and for anyone needing medical assistance locally. Staffed by a nurse practitioner, registered nurse (RN) and licensed practical nurse (LPN), the clinic is able to provide first aid, sick visits, medication refills, testing for flu, strep and COVID-19 and is stocked with first aid supplies and over-the-counter medications. The clinic, located at 1208C Paris Rd in Mayfield, is open and accepting walk-ins all day and closes each day before the Graves County curfew at dusk.
“Our dedicated team of employees and physicians have been focused on caring for the most critically injured patients at our hospital in the aftermath of Friday’s storms,” said Dave Anderson, chief executive officer (CEO) of JPMC. “With the addition of this onsite mobile clinic, our community gains access to important medical care and resources, which will be vital as we rebuild in the days ahead. We are grateful to be part of LifePoint Health and have a strong network of sister facilities like Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital generously offering critical resources that will help us advance our mission of Making Communities Healthier in the wake of this disaster.”
Before heading to Mayfield from Somerset, LCRH hospital staff, including LCRH medical students, packed the Mobile Care van with duffle bags full of clothes, cell-phone chargers, toiletries, blankets, baby wipes, water, and other necessities to distribute to those in need.
“Physicians, nurses and many of our non-clinical staff volunteered to help our friends in the Western part of the state as soon as news about the tornados reached us,” shared Robert Parker, CEO at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. “Our thoughts and prayers are with those in Mayfield and across Kentucky who have been affected by this disaster, and we are happy to share our resources for as long they are needed.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.