LCRH to host local career fair

Somerset, KY (42501)

Today

Mostly cloudy in the morning with scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 77F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 52F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.