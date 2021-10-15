LCRH to host local career fair

Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital will host a Career Fair on Friday, October 22 from 10 am to 6 pm at the Center for Rural Development located at 2292 S. Hwy 27, Somerset, KY 42501. Current job seekers are invited to attend this free event as an opportunity to meet with hospital directors, staff and current employees to learn more about available opportunities.
LCRH is currently hiring for multiple positions, including C.N.A. (Certified Nursing Assistants), Monitor Tech, Receptionist, Pharmacy, Medical Assistant, Environmental Services, Food & Nutrition Services, HIM (Health Information Management), Sterile Supply and more. LCRH offers a wide range of benefits for qualified candidates including competitive salaries, medical insurance coverage, dental and vision coverage, paid personal time off, 401k retirement plan, life insurance, employee assistance program, among others. Certain positions may even qualify for sign-on bonuses and educational growth opportunities.
"Our upcoming career fair is a great opportunity for job seekers throughout our community and surrounding areas to network with various members of our management teams in order to learn more about positions that are available throughout our facility," said Brandon Dugger, Human Resources & Ethics/Compliance Officer at Lake Cumberland. "We have a number of clinical and non-clinical openings right now and encourage anyone interested in a career at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital to join us. We'll be accepting applications onsite."
Providing healthcare services for an 11-county service area in south-central Kentucky, LCRH's team of more than 1,300 healthcare workers are dedicated to ensuring the community receives the highest-quality patient care. Whether you're a seasoned healthcare professional or looking to jumpstart a new career, job seekers are guaranteed to find a wealth of exciting opportunities at this career fair.
The Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital Career Fair will be held at the Center for Rural Development on Friday, October 22 from 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM. Admission is free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.