Christmas in July?
Not quite, but plans for the upcoming winter holiday season were discussed at Tuesday's meeting of Pulaski Fiscal Court as magistrates gave Leadership Lake Cumberland's Class of 2019 the green light to convert the Pulaski Judicial Center Plaza into an ice skating rink this December.
"This group is out of the Chamber [of Commerce] and they've done a lot of great things here in Pulaski County," Judge-Executive Steve Kelley said by way of introduction. "Every year a class gets to learn all about the county and visit a lot of our industrial sites, a lot of the parks…everything that makes Pulaski County great. At the end of the class, they usually have a project where they try to raise funds for something to make Pulaski County a better place. We always appreciate that."
Leadership graduates Ben Robertson of Forcht Bank and Anne Montgomery of Republic State Mortgage presented the latest proposal on behalf of 2019 class.
"The group would take care of all fundraising and logistics with no county work required," Robertson said. "We're simply asking for permission in order to create a family-friendly, fun experience that would benefit the local community."
Robertson went on to say the class had already received permission from judicial officials and secured liability insurance. With plans to open the rink on weekday evenings and weekends, he continued, there'd be no conflict with operations of the Judicial Center.
"Our class, along with volunteers, will operate the ice rink and all monies generated through sponsorship and rink receipts will benefit local charities," Robertson said, adding that Leadership Lake Cumberland is registered as a 501c3 nonprofit organization.
District 4 Magistrate Mark Ranshaw asked about electrical costs with Robertson responding that it would be minimal involving admissions and storage of skates.
"It's synthetic ice so it doesn't require freezing," Robertson said of the rink itself, which would be placed within four existing lamp posts on the plaza.
Magistrate Ranshaw next asked about vendors set up around the rink. There are no current plans for that, but Robertson said such vendors would not be acting under Leadership Lake Cumberland's responsibility.
Ranshaw made the motion to permit the project with a second from District 1 Magistrate Jason Turpen.
"It sounds like a good idea to me," Turpen said.
Robertson said the class hopes the rink is successful enough to become an annual activity. "I think it could be a huge event for Pulaski County and downtown Somerset.
Related to the proposal, Fiscal Court also approved an MOU (memorandum of understanding) with the Kentucky Administrative Office of the Courts, which leases and operates the county-owned Judicial Center. Both motions passed on a 4-0 vote, given the medical absence of District 3 Magistrate Jimmy Wheeldon.
"Thank you for your hard work," Judge-Executive Steve Kelley congratulated the leadership representatives. "I can't wait to watch people skate, but I don't know if I'm going to try it or not."
