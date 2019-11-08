"Weird weather causes stress on trees and stress causes foliage to do weird things."
Beth Wilson, horticulture Extension agent for Pulaski County, was talking about leaves which apparently are hanging onto trees longer than usual this autumn.
"Actually, I hadn't noticed it until you brought it up," said Wilson, responding to a reporter's question. "I'm looking out the window (at her Extension Service office) and, yes, it is November 7," she said.
Normally, most leaves fall during November's rain and wind, but this year, colors seem to have been muted and woodlands at this point are showing very few bare limbs. There seems to be more green leaves that usual at this time of year.
Wilson reflected on flooding rains in February and "I measured 11 inches of rain in July," she remembers. "That's not normal," she added, " ... and then, the drought, " ... it didn't rain for 10 weeks. There has been plenty of stress this year," she recollected.
"Drought causes trees to go dormant," Wilson explained.
The drought caused premature leaf drop but Wilson isn't sure if there has been enough rain since the drought ended to affect the foliage. Although woodlands are not supposed to be bare this early in November, more foliage than normal is on trees .
Despite popular opinion, frost has little or nothing to do with leaf coloration and falling to the ground. Horticulturists say colors that show in autumn are already in the leaves but are masked by chlorophyll, a green pigment present in all green plants and responsible for the absorption of light to provide energy for photosynthesis. Shortened daylight and cooler nights trigger absorption of chlorophyll and growth of abscission cells that form a bumpy line at the place where the leaf stem meets the branch. Slowly the leaf is "pushed" from the tree branch and falls to the ground.
Leaves fall or are pushed off trees so the tree can survive the winter. In spring and summer, leaves convert sunlight into energy.
