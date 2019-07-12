Lee's Ford entertains throughout the summer

Lee's Ford Marina has concerts, boat rentals and more to offer Pulaski County residents this summer.
"We welcome both locals and tourists," said Lee's Ford Sales Manager Jennifer Witt.
When asked her opinion of the marina, Witt said, "I love it. It's a happy place."
The happiness begins with the marina's rental offerings and continues with its dining establishments and special events.
Lee's Ford, a Lake Cumberland boating and recreation hot spot, is located off of West Ky. 80 in western Pulaski County, with an address of 451 Lees Ford Dock Road in Nancy, Ky.
Special events for this year already have kicked off in a big way with the Summer Concert Series.
Concerts featuring local bands take place every Saturday night, running from Memorial Day to Labor Day, 8 p.m. to midnight.
That means the first few gigs have already taken place, but there are still plenty of opportunities to see artists like Bourbon Branch, Usual Suspects, Paul Groves and Whiskey Business.
The concerts take place in the marina's snack bar, The Oar House, which Witt points out is not only open during the concerts, but also daily for pizza, wings and beer.
If an eating establishment with a larger selection of food is more to your taste, the marina also hosts the Harbor, a full-scale restaurant and tavern.
The Harbor offers everything from fish to steaks, from appetizers to desserts, with lunch and dinner menus available, and a fully stocked bar, all with a choice of indoor and outdoor seating which overlooks the lake and surrounding greenery.
To see the full menu and learn more about the Harbor, visit their website at cravetheharbor.com.
Of course, the lake that the Harbor overlooks is the sprawling Lake Cumberland, with more than 65,500 acres of water and 1,255 miles of shoreline snaking through six counties. To access all that water and shoreline, boats and other watercraft are available for rental through Lee's Ford.
The marina's offering include houseboats and Cape Cod-style lake floating cottages.
Witt also said that the marina offers pontoon boats, ski boats and jet ski for daily rental, and said that rates and booking information can be found on the marina's website: www.leesfordmarina.com.
For those who own their own boats, the marina has both covered and uncovered slips for rent.
They also offer a full-service fuel pier and a way to schedule boat repairs.
Or, if the land is more to a visitor's liking, the marina offers cottage rentals from one to four bedrooms.
