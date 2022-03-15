Legendary JJ Maguire, wrestling's music man, dead at 68

It was an unlikely transition -- from a classically trained musician to the mantle of "wrestling's music man."
But it was one Somerset's JJ Maguire was very proud of.
Maguire, the man who teamed with lifelong friend Jimmy "Mouth of the South" Hart on some of professional wrestling's most beloved theme songs, died Friday at his Somerset home. He was 68.
"I'm heart sick," said John Cosper, a pro wrestling historian who teamed with JJ on his autobiography, "Hollywood: My Life in Heaven Town."
"Generous. Gentle. Kind," Cosper added. "Three words that encapsulate who JJ Maguire was to me and to everyone who called him a friend."
JJ was a musical prodigy. By the time he was a teen in the 60s, he was playing in professional bands.
His big break came in 1970, when he joined the popular band, The Gentrys. The group had struck gold in 1965 with the hit "Keep On Dancing" before they split up -- but Hart reformed the band and it marked the beginning of his collaboration with Maguire. In 1970, the band had a hit with "Cinnamon Girl" -- which charted well before Neil Young's version.
During his time with The Gentrys, Maguire was a headliner on shows that featured groups like Chicago and Steppenwolf as opening acts.
"Those bands were just starting out, of course," JJ explained, "and The Gentrys had their million-seller in 1965."
Maguire later moved to Hollywood and worked at the iconic Glen Glenn Sound Studio where he rubbed shoulders with hundreds of celebrities from the entertainment industry. He told stories about shooting pool with Jackie Gleason or playing pinball with Rick Springfield. He even got a kiss from Farrah Fawcett.
"I was living the dream," JJ once said.
But it was after he moved back to Somerset to care for his ailing father that Maguire received a call from Jimmy Hart that changed his life.
Hart -- who by this time had made his mark in wrestling, first in the Memphis territory and later in the WWE as a manager -- wanted JJ to come work his magic by writing theme songs for the wrestling world's biggest stars.
The old Gentrys duo collaborated on iconic themes for the likes of Bret "The Hitman" Hart, Ted "The Million Dollar Man" DiBiase, Demolition, The Honky Tonk Man (Wayne Ferris), Dusty Rhodes and, of course, Shawn Michaels' "Sexy Boy." The songs are woven into the fabric of WWE history.
"By far the biggest song for Jimmy and me was 'Sexy Boy,'" Maguire said. "Shawn's theme song reflected the narcissistic nature of his character in the ring -- a brash, cocky heel who was in love with himself.
"Doing the music for WWE was never about fame or money for me and Jimmy," Maguire added. "We didn't make it about us. We made it about the characters we were writing for."
Maguire, Hart and their friend, the legendary Hulk Hogan, had several wrestling projects in the works when JJ passed. The trip has previously worked together on the syndicated TV show "Thunder in Paradise" in which Maguire made several appearances, as well as writing the music with Hart. They also recorded an album as The Wrestling Boot Band.
"JJ Maguire -- so talented. Such a loss," Hart tweeted on Saturday. "The music will always live on."
Carol Stanley -- who JJ called his "girlfriend for life" -- maintained a friendship with JJ for years after meeting in California.
"He was larger than life -- his wit, great musical talent and generous warmth will never be forgotten," Stanley said. "I will miss him so much but will always treasure our close relationship. He has earned his halo."
JJ continued his pro wrestling career in recent years as Hurricane JJ Maguire with the Kentucky Zone Wrestling (KZN) and also by attending fan events with the likes of Hart, DiBiase, Lex Luger and the Road Warriors.
"You know, I really thought I'd go to the KZN show and see a bunch of hillbillies running around in cut-off shorts," Maguire said with a grin in a 2019 interview with the CJ. "But I'm telling you, that's not the case. These guys have a world of talent. Some of them you will likely be seeing on national TV in the future.
"When I had the opportunity to get involved in wrestling again, I asked my kids (Marshall, 18, and Ava, 16) what they thought," JJ said. "Marshall said, 'hey, it's better than withering away.' He had a point."
Maguire decided to work with Cosper on an autobiography three years ago after an eye-opening conversation with his son.
"I've had a lot of fun," Maguire said. "I really thought my 15 minutes of fame was over. Then my son, Marshall, came home one day and said the kids at school wanted to know if I was the JJ Maguire who wrote the wrestling music. I could not believe it."
JJ's niece, Mary Susan Maguire Wallace, said she was in awe of her uncle when she was growing up.
"He had some great experiences and could really tell some stories," Mary Susan said. "He did magic shows at our birthday parties -- we would anticipate his arrival at family gatherings where he would play the piano and sing for all of us.
"When we were in middle school and high school we loved to hear him play songs he was pitching to Cyndi Lauper in his recording studio," his niece added. "We all loved him so much. He was amazing and forever young at heart."
JJ's life was one well-lived. He often commented on life's blessings.
"I really wanted to leave these stories for my kids," Maguire said about his autobiography. "I'm like everyone else. I got older, got married, had kids. I wanted them to know what I did and how I accomplished it.
"People ask what does 'Heaven Town' mean," Maguire added. "Well, Somerset is like a slice of heaven. I loved growing up here. And Hollywood is the City of Angels. And then working with Jimmy and Hulk Hogan making music for WWE and WCW was like a dream come true, too. I've just been blessed.
"I've had several dreams come true in my lifetime. I'm very fortunate."
