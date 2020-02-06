Let's hope the division in our nation can somehow be mended

The political division in this nation is staggering. I don't know that it was this wretched 50 years ago during the days of Civil Rights unrest and Richard Nixon's "enemies list."
In the last 24 hours, I have seen people on social media wish House Speaker Nancy Pelosi dead and "pray" that conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh -- who was recently diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer -- "suffers every one of his remaining days."
Really? You want someone to die because they have a political view different from your own?
You'd hope that a man suffers from cancer until he dies? Really? Have you never had a friend or loved one suffer from this horrid disease?
It's sad this is what we have become.
We've been reduced to political buffoonary on both ends of the spectrum.
Can we really say that one side is any better than the other?
We've always had a right wing and a left wing -- but it seemed those wings were a part of the same bird. Not anymore.
The division continues to widen. The hatred -- and I do mean hatred -- increases the toxic environment.
Where do we go from here?
Would it be any better if President Donald Trump were defeated in November? Will it improve if he's re-elected?
Whatever happens politically, I can only hope that we can somehow rally behind whoever leads the nation.
Right now, that is President Trump.
I've often said Trump's behavior, particularly his crude attitude toward the media and his political opponents, is far more disturbing than his policy. Most of what is being done by his administration, I can live with.
Will he ever change? I don't know. I hope so.
But how is Nancy Pelosi any different? Her dramatic ripping of Trump's speech following the State of the Union address on Tuesday was just as inappropriate as one of Trump's epic Twitter rants.
And how did it help ease the division when several Democrat members of Congress "boycotted" the State of the Union address?
It didn't. It just threw gasoline on an already raging inferno.
Trump's address on Tuesday may have included a healthy dose of self-promotion -- doesn't any speech from a politician seeking reelection? But it also provided a semblance of a unifying message.
I hope he's sincere -- and I hope the people who oppose him can at least do so with a modicum of respect.
The heated impeachment proceedings are over. Let's move on.
We will never agree on all things political. Never have. Never will.
But we can still come together as a nation.
God knows we need unity now more than any other era I can remember.
JEFF NEAL is the Editor of the Commonwealth Journal. Reach him at jneal@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @jnealCJ.
