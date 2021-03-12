I understand the inclination to remove Confederate statues from public spots or government grounds and relocate them to Civil War museums.
Confederates shouldn't be celebrated, in my opinion, but the war shouldn't be forgotten, either.
We can't "cancel" the Civil War. It's a part of history.
But so are Dr. Seuss. Pepe Le Pew. Yosemite Sam. Elmer Fudd. And Mr. Potato Head.
I understand removing Jefferson Davis's stature from the Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort.
I don't understand removing Kate Smith's statue from in front of the Philadelphia Flyers' Wells Fargo Center. Or removing her rendition of "God Bless America" from Flyers and New York Yankees games.
Kate Smith died in 1986 a Philadelphia icon after performing "God Bless America" at numerous Flyer hockey games during the team's heyday in the 1970s. She wasn't quite as popular as Bobby Clarke -- but she was close.
So why was her statue removed in 2019? Because an obscure tune she recorded in 1939 -- yes, 1939 -- had "racially insensitive" lyrics. And she didn't even write the song.
A few holiday seasons ago, someone decided that Dean Martin crooning "Baby It's Cold Outside" was rapey. Who knew?
And now, Pepe Le Pew -- the enamouring skunk from the Looney Tunes gang -- is being accused of "adding to the rape culture."
We talked about Pepe here in the newsroom. We thought he was a little slow -- after all Penelope wasn't even a skunk. A rapist? I think that's a little much.
Elmer Fudd liked to hunt "wabbits" and Yosemite Sam loved to shoot at "varmints." Is that a reason to take their guns away in future Looney Tune adventures? I guess cartoon characters have no 2nd Amendment rights.
Also this week -- Dr. Seuss is a racist and Mr. Potato Head should be gender neutral.
Let's get real. Because we have real problems in America.
Real racial injustice.
Real sexual predators.
Real division that keeps us tearing at each other on social media.
Cartoon characters, plastic potatoes and statues of singers from the mid-20th Century have nothing to do with the world's woes.
Let's stay focused on fixing real issues.
Everything else is just diversion and deflection.
JEFF NEAL is the Editor of the Commonwealth Journal. Reach him at jneal@somerset-kentucky.com.
