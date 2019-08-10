Appalachian Foothills Contracting, Inc., a Lexington-base firm, has submitted the apparent low bid to install LED lighting along the runway and taxiway at Lake Cumberland Regional Airport. Exact amount of the bid was not available but airport manager Kellie Baker said the bid is well under the $1.2 million state-funded budget.
No contract has been awarded but Baker said a special meeting of the airport board will probably be called sometime this month to consider awarding a contract.
An LED lamp or LED light bulb is an electric light for use in light fixtures that produce light using one or more light-emitting diodes. A light-emitting diode is a semiconductor light source that emits light when current flows through it. LED lighting will be more energy efficient than current lighting, Baker said.
Asked how many LED lamps are necessary to light the runway, Baker laughed: "There are so many ... I don't know."
The paved runway at the airport is 5,800 feet long and 100 feet wide. Baker said the airport averages 60 aircraft operations a day over a year's time. Business jets often land at the airport.
Length of the runway is limited by U.S. 27 on the west and a big terrain drop-off to the east toward Ferguson. The airport is owned by Somerset and Pulaski County.
