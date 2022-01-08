Lexington-Bluegrass Association of REALTORS® announces investment in SPEDA

Continuing a long-term commitment to healthy communities for central and southeastern Kentucky homeowners, the Lexington-Bluegrass Association of REALTORS® (LBAR) announced its $2,000 investment in Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority. Over the past 18 years, LBAR has made available over $685,000 to promote economic development across the region.
This initiative supports activities directly related to job creation, expansion and retention. A financial investment is available to each local economic development organization within LBAR's soon-to-be 30-county primary service area as a way to fund programs that will promote and build the local economy.
LBAR President Rusty Underwood said, "By providing support to the organizations that help attract, develop and expand businesses, and ultimately create jobs, LBAR is partnering with these communities to provide resources, foster regional collaboration and facilitate positive economic results. Studies show that a strong real estate market is the foundation to a healthy community and this investment is the Association's dedication to achieving that goal."
As the region's leading advocate for homeownership, Lexington-Bluegrass Association of REALTORS® (LBAR) understands the value and joy of owning a home. LBAR represents more than 4,000 REALTORS® located in soon-to-be 30 counties: Anderson, Bath, Bell, Bourbon, Clark, Clay, Elliott, Estill, Fayette, Franklin, Harrison, Jackson, Jessamine, Knox, Laurel, Lee, Madison, McCreary, Menifee, Montgomery, Nicholas, Owsley, Powell, Pulaski, Rowan, Russell, Scott, Wayne, Whitley and Woodford counties.
