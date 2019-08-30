Lexington firm will install LED lights at airport

Lake Cumberland Regional Airport Board has awarded a contract to Appalachian Foothills Contracting, Inc. to install LED lighting along the runway and taxiway at Lake Cumberland Regional Airport. The Lexington-based firm submitted the apparent low bid to install the lighting.
Kellie Baker, manager of the airport, said a pre-construction conference has not been held and such details as timelines have not been established. Exact amount of the contract was not available but Baker said it was well under the $1.2 million state-funded budget.
An LED lamp or LED light bulb is an electric light for use in light fixtures that produce light using one or more light-emitting diodes. A light-emitting diode is a semiconductor light source that emits light when current flows through it. LED lighting will be more energy efficient than current lighting, Baker said.
The paved runway at the airport is 5,800 feet long and 100 feet wide. Baker said the airport averages 60 aircraft operations a day over a year's time. Business jets often land at the airport.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.