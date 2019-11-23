Lexington man sentenced to 14 years in 2017 fatal wreck on Ky. 461

A Lexington man accused of murder in a September 2017 fatal collision on Ky. 461 has been sentenced to a total of 14 years after pleading guilty to an amended charge.
Larry Steven Murray, 41, was sentenced by Pulaski Circuit Judge Jeffrey Burdette on November 15 after pleading guilty to Reckless Homicide (five years) and two counts of first-degree Wanton Endangerment (five years and four years).
Murray was indicted by the Pulaski County Grand Jury in May 2018 on charges of Murder, two counts of first-degree Wanton Endangerment, second-degree Assault, Operating a Motor Vehicle while Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs (First Offense), Operating a Motor Vehicle on a Suspended or Revoked Operators License, Failure of Non-Owner to Maintain Insurance (Second Offense), and second-degree Persistent Felony Offender.
The charges stemmed from a three-vehicle wreck that occurred the morning of September 22, 2017, on Ky. 461 about two miles north of its intersection with Ky. 80.
The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office reported at the time that a preliminary investigation by Lieutenant Jon Williams determined that Murray was operating a 2006 Ford pickup southbound on Ky. 461 when the pickup drifted over the center line and sideswiped a northbound 2016 tanker truck carrying petroleum products. The tanker was driven by Anthony Orr, 41, of Monticello, who was not reported as being injured. The pickup truck then continued southbound until it struck a northbound 2012 Kia head on. The driver of that vehicle, 80-year-old Leonard "Wilford" Purcell of Somerset, was pronounced dead at the scene by Pulaski County Coroner Clyde Strunk.
Murray and his passenger, Shawn Conk of Lexington, were both treated at the scene by Somerset-Pulaski County EMS before being airlifted by Air Methods to the University of Kentucky Medical Center. They were discharged later that day, but not before Murray's blood was drawn for testing.
He was accused of driving that day under the influence of methamphetamine.
Apart from reckless homicide and two wanton endangerment counts, the remaining charges were dismissed. Commonwealth's Attorney Eddy Montgomery recommended that the sentences for each count be served consecutively, with the blessing of the victim's son.
At press time, Murray remained lodged at the Pulaski County Detention Center.
