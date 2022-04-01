Liberty Nature Center to release first golden eagle this Saturday

Lake Cumberland Wildlife Refuge/Liberty Nature Center has announced it will release a female golden eagle back to the wild this Saturday, the wildlife refuge's very first release for that raptor species.
"Goldens are something you don't see very often in this part of the country," Frances Carter, Liberty Nature Center's CEO, explained.
According Carter, golden eagles are more typically found west of the Mississippi River. This one, named Wohali (the Cherokee word for eagle), was discovered injured in Prestonsburg and brought here for rehabilitation.
Working with the United States Forest Service and Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, the center's crew plans to release Wohali in neighboring McCreary County's Beaver Creek Wildlife Management Area (WMA). Carter noted that other golden eagles have been spotted in the WMA from time to time.
Liberty Nature Center is much more familiar with bald eagles and is celebrating its 20th year since the first release of that species on Lake Cumberland.
"Back in 2002, it was a big deal," Carter said. "We've had a lot of success with our bald eagles, so it's becoming quite common. I'd say we release 3-5 a year now."
With golden eagles not as prevalent locally, the center encourages the public to come see Wohali's release into the wild, scheduled for 11 a.m. this Saturday at the Three Forks of Beaver Trailhead.
Per the US Forest Service website, the site can be reached by driving US 27 south 16 miles from Somerset, turning east onto Bauer Road (Forest Service Road 50). Go 2.25 miles to Forest Service Road 51. The trailhead is three-quarters of a mile down Forest Service Road 51 on the right.
