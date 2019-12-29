Somerset will start the new year off with a bash like the city has never seen. Light Up 2020 promises to be a fun-filled party that includes music, food, and what some officials are calling "Drop the Prop."
What that means, according to Somerset's Director of Tourism Leslie Ikerd, is that some members of the city's staff have made a giant representation of the city's new logo that will become the focal point of the countdown to the new year.
The event takes place on New Year's Eve from 7:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. and is centered around the Fountain Square in downtown Somerset. It's free to the public - the only cost charged by the city is a $5 wristband that is required for those who wish to drink alcohol.
Ikerd says that the event will be a more scaled-down version of those that the city has thrown in the past few months, such as October's Moonlight Festival or August's Streets and Eats.
"It's not so much a 'festival.' It's a celebration of us as a community," Ikerd explained. It's more about fellowship and reflecting on what the past year has brought than a focus on food trucks or any of the themes from those previous events.
That's not to say there won't be food.
Although the bash is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Ikerd said that several of the area's businesses will be open early for those who either want to kick it off earlier or hold their celebrations early so they can go on home.
Those businesses include Serendipity at the Orange Door, Jarfly Brewing Company, The Mole Hole and Downtown Deli.
During the event itself, food and drink will be found in the form of Baxter's, Get Ur Smoke On, R&D Concessions and Waffled It. The food may focus more on appetizers and snacks, since the party starts after most people have already eaten dinner, Ikerd said.
One concession tent will be set up to serve alcohol, which will include domestic and craft beers, wine, and champagne. Local brewery Tap on Main will be on hand with its offerings.
As mentioned, drinkers will need to purchase a $5 wristband before they can imbibe, but Ikerd said that will come with a commemorative keychain.
She said Coca-Cola will also be there, offering non-alcoholic drinks.
Also on hand will be a photo op, courtesy of Wandering Elm Photography. They will be offering the chance to get a picture taken with a #seemyset backdrop.
There is no charge to get a photo taken, and digital photos will be provided for free in an online gallery, but visitors can also choose to purchase prints.
As far as music, guests will be treated to an array of entertainment. Somerset's own Chase Cimala along with the Somerset Big Band kicks off the night by taking the stage at 7:30 p.m. At 8:15, Kevin Dalton and the Tuesday Blooms takes over, and at 10 p.m. Charlotte, N.C. group The Company Band will get the crowd hyped for the New Year.
As far as the weather, all predictions are that Tuesday will be clear but cold - colder than the days coming before or after it.
With a possibility of temperatures reaching the 20s, Ikerd said that warming stations will be set up around the Fountain Square. Heaters will also be dotted around the area, and some businesses are planning to stay open late for people to shop as they warm up.
In terms of how to get there and where to park: The area around the square will be blocked off.
Streets to be closed include both North and South Main Street and East Mount Vernon Street.
According to the Somerset Police Department, streets will start to be blocked off around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. They should reopen by 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Parking will be available in the Judicial Center's lot on Market Street, parking lots on Maple Street, The Energy Center on College Street and the First Baptist Church Lot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.