Lincoln County woman sentenced to 12 years in connection to local assault case

A Lincoln County woman has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty in a local case that was originally investigated as an attempted murder.
Gail Elizabeth Adams, 39, of Crab Orchard, appeared before Pulaski Circuit Judge Teresa Whitaker on January 6 — pleading guilty but mentally ill to second-degree Assault, Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun, and Theft by Unlawful Taking/Disposition of a Firearm.
In exchange for Adams' guilty plea, Commonwealth's Attorney David Dalton dropped an Attempted Murder charge.
Adams was prosecuted in connection to a May 1 incident that was investigated by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office. According to Dalton, she had been staying with an acquaintance in Science Hill following her prior release from jail.
The victim told authorities that on the day in question, Adams had assaulted him by hitting him with a wooden cane, wrapping an electrical cord around his neck and then stabbed him in the neck with an ice pick. The victim also stated that Adams, who was already a convicted felon, took his .25 caliber Rossi handgun.
Neighbors confirmed that Adams proceeded to discharge the firearm at the victim four to five times as he ran between pickup trucks screaming for help. The neighbors would eventually call 911 for assistance.
Dalton stated that the victim was luckily neither struck by a bullet nor suffered serious physical injury from the assault. He had told authorities that he had known Adams for approximately six months before this incident and that he had "never seen her act like this before."
Dalton praised the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and lead investigator, Detective Joey Johnson, for a thorough investigation.
As part of the plea agreement, the commonwealth's attorney recommended a 12-year sentence. He stated that the plea of guilty but mentally ill doesn't change the length of sentence or release conditions but "simply mandates that the Department of Corrections provide mental health treatment to the defendant until no longer needed or through the entire length of her sentence."
Judge Whitaker accepted the agreement and imposed sentence as recommended. At press time, Adams remained lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
