April is PRIDE Spring Cleanup Month, when volunteers are often seen along roadsides picking up litter.
While it's a good idea for drivers to take extra care at this time, it's important for them to keep watch all summer long as one group will be hard at work well into fall -- the work detail from Pulaski County Detention Center.
Those who make up the crews are classified as low-level offenders who are strictly screened. For the inmates picking up litter along state and county roads, the work is a way of doing something positive as well as getting outside for a bit.
What they're accomplishing is quite a lot.
According to PCDC Sergeant Rodney Dick, crews ranging from four to 12 inmates worked a total of 968 hours for the first quarter of 2022 (January through March) for projects that also including mowing, cemeteries and dumps as well as roadside cleanup. That translates to 19.4 tons of trash, 76 tires and 45 needles.
PCDC is working to secure equipment that will help keep the program going. Jailer Anthony McCollum recently presented Pulaski County Fiscal Court with bids including a crew-cab pickup truck for $45,400 from Don Franklin as well as litter vacuum for $26,885 from Best Equipment.
"In order to teach them tangible work skills and work ethic, we need the equipment to do that," he said in getting approval for the bids.
The equipment is purchased through commissary funds, primarily generated by the inmates themselves in purchasing items from the jail's commissary. Those proceeds can then be used by PCDC to purchase items for the inmates' benefit.
