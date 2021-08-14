The latest audit for Pulaski County Fiscal Court -- covering the 2019-20 fiscal year -- doesn't show much improvement over the one released last December.
The county only reduced the total number of non-compliant findings by one -- from 17 to 16 -- and most are repeats, combined with a few new ones. Among the repeat findings listed in the 87-page report released by State Auditor Mike Harmon are:
• Pulaski County Fiscal Court lacks adequate controls over occupational tax receipts. Auditors recommend contacting the computer software company to alleviate the ability to change amount collected and the ability to remove penalty and interest charged to taxpayers. Judge-Executive Steve Kelley responded that all receipts are verified, including waivers of penalty and interest.
• Pulaski County Fiscal Court's budget was not prepared or reviewed as required. Auditors say that failure to review the quarterly budget resulted in several line items exceeding their budgeted amounts in the fourth quarter. One example involved the Road Fund -- exceeding total budgeted amounts by $150,180 -- which did not agree between the quarterly report and the budget amendments approved. Auditors recommend periodic review by management and department heads, particularly before the approval of purchase orders. Judge Kelley responded that the finding has been corrected for Fiscal Year 2021.
• Pulaski County Fiscal Court did not correctly record interfund transfers, and transfers were not always approved by the fiscal court. Auditors found no evidence of fiscal court approval for seven out of 31 interfund cash transfers. Judge Kelley pointed to meetings which had been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic as one issue for unapproved transfers. "This should be rectified during FY 2021," he wrote.
• Pulaski County Fiscal Court did not have strong internal controls over disbursements. Again Kelley pointed to "missed Court meetings, delayed mail delivery and remote working due to the pandemic." He added that the administration is working to improve the process.
• Pulaski County Fiscal Court did not properly disclose debt information on the quarterly financial report. Six debt obligations were omitted from the quarterly report submitted to the state local finance officer and four debt obligations were reported incorrectly. Judge Kelley assured the issue would be corrected for FY 2021.
• Pulaski County Fiscal Court's bank reconciliations are not accurate. Auditors noted that there were "stale outdated checks" dating back as far as 2011 with the county treasurer noting that "all forced debits and credits" have been carried forward from the former treasurer. Kelley acknowledged correcting this issue has been an ongoing process that should be completed this year.
• Pulaski County Fiscal Court did not follow proper procurement procedures for purchases over $20,000. Auditors noted a $549,364 purchase for four dump trucks, which Judge Kelley responding that Fiscal Court believed the items to be on the "state price contract." He added that the county is checking all items for state bid accuracy.
New findings included:
• Pulaski County Fiscal Court lacks adequate segregation of duties over cash, receipts, and reconciliations. The county treasurer records receipts, prepares deposits, and reconciles the bank accounts with the county judge/executive or deputy judge reviewing the bank reconciliations. Advised this wasn't sufficient, County Judge Steve Kelley responded the executive secretary will now verify the deposit log with actual deposits and the deputy judge's administrative assistant will review the cash receipt listing for accuracy.
• Pulaski County Fiscal Court declared an emergency budget amendment for a non-emergency situation. Auditors do not consider time constraints as a "legitimate emergency," though the court accepted a $2.5 million total budget increase applied to certain funds in June 2020 despite not having time to advertise before the end of the fiscal year. Kelley responded that the office has different criteria for emergencies but corrected the issue.
• Pulaski County Fiscal Court failed to implement internal controls to ensure costs submitted for reimbursement were for eligible expenses. Auditors are questioning $5,851 for two COVID-relief requests which had apparently already been reimbursed by other agencies. Judge Kelley acknowledged that $5,619 gross wages for overtime for law enforcement officers from High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) and $232 gross wages for transportation of patients for law enforcement officers from ADANTA should not have been included, though the county had been unaware of the issue before the audit.
The audit report can be found on the auditor's website, https://www.auditor.ky.gov/, as of Monday.
