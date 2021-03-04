Local 4-H, FFA chapters benefit from state 'Ag Tag' program

Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles was in Pulaski County Monday promoting Kentucky Agriculture Month in partnership with the Pulaski County Clerk's Office.
March is the month for renewing specialty farm license plates -- which are open to anyone engaged in the production of crops, livestock or dairy products. New plates or renewal decals expire March 31 of each year and cost $31 -- the annual $21 licensing fee per ag tag plus $10 which is donated to the "Ag Tag" initiative benefitting local FFA (Future Farmers of America) and 4-H programs.
Farmers can opt out of the $10 donation if they choose but should know that proceeds from the Ag Tag fund are divided equally among Kentucky 4-H, Kentucky FFA, and the Kentucky Department of Agriculture's (KDA) Kentucky Proud program.
"This year's challenge is for Kentucky farm families to continue to invest in Kentucky's agriculture future," Commissioner Quarles wrote in a recent op-ed promoting the program. "Even in a pandemic, it is more important than ever to keep investing in the future of our agricultural youth."
According to the KDA, despite the pandemic, Kentucky farmers donated $611,743 to the Ag Tag Program in the 2020 fiscal year that ended June 30. Within the state, there are 14,500 Kentucky FFA members in 161 FFA chapters. Some 274,000 students are impacted through FFA, 4-H and Kentucky Proud.
Half of the 4-H and FFA funds go back to the county where the tag is purchased to support local programming, awards and scholarships.
Pulaski County Clerk Linda Burnett would like to see the local numbers increase for that reason. In the 2019 calendar year, Pulaski County raised a total of $7,880 in Ag Tag donations for the 2019 calendar year. With 4,200 farm tags registered in the county, Bureau of Motor Vehicles (bank branch) Manager Samantha Owens said, that figure represents only 19 percent participation rate.
"If people realized where the money actually goes, they might be more willing to donate," Owens said.
"It's an investment in their future," Burnett added of the students. "Having been raised on a farm, it's personal for me."
Burnett and Owens not only met with Commissioner Quarles on Monday but also with local FFA (Pulaski County and Southwestern high schools) and 4-H members. Pulaski County FFA sponsor Janella Miller noted that the $656.57 which they received from the 2020 Ag Tag Program will help students attend the State Convention as well as provide 10 with a club jacket scholarships.
"Applications were submitted and recipients will be chosen by a panel of judges including FFA Advisors, Pulaski County FFA Alumni Members, and PCHS teachers," Miller explained. "We appreciate the support of our community as we develop students potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success. Our agriculture program and FFA Chapter provide real-world opportunities for students on a daily basis and they are encouraged to utilize these skills as productive citizens in Pulaski County."
Jennifer Cole, Pulaski County Extension Agent for 4-H Youth Development, said the local 4-H Council received $1,313.33 in Ag Tag funds last year -- helping with programs for livestock, the country ham project, shooting sports, 4-H Camp and leadership opportunities for youth.
"Ag Tag funds also help cover fees for volunteer certifications and trainings," Cole said. "We are extremely grateful for the Pulaski County farmers and their support for the Ag Tag program."
While the $10 Ag Tag donation is included on the renewal reminder cards which were mailed last month, Burnett noted that anyone coming into the Clerk's office can donate to the program throughout the year whether they have a farm tag or not. It's one of several programs which drivers can support either through renewal reminders or specialty plates.
Vehicle registrations are handled through the Pulaski County Clerk's bank branch on North Main Street or mall branch on South US 27.
