Local 5K will raise money for vaccines across the world

A 5K invites the Somerset community to run and help save lives this July.
The Healthy Somerset, Get Together, Stick Together 5K will be on July 10 at Rocky Hollow Park, and it will raise money for UNICEF (United Nations Children's Fund) to help send Covid-19 vaccines globally to poor, underdeveloped countries including Africa and India. It has been spearheaded by four Somerset locals who are dedicated to bringing people together and advocating for the importance of the Covid-19 vaccinations both within their community and across the world.
"If I've learned anything during this whole pandemic it is that we are all so deeply connected, and I think that needs to be stated over and over again," said Chris Brannock, who was first inspired for the event. "As much as we in this country are quickly getting back to normal, our brothers and sisters across this whole world are not. So I kept getting frustrated of what can you do. I'm not a nurse. I'm not a doctor. I don't know how to give vaccines, but I do know that one of the things we are blessed with is our resources."
Since day one of the pandemic, Brannack said she has thought about the huge inequity in the world, and the vast amount of resources her country has available to its citizens throughout the pandemic versus other less fortunate communities globally. Once the nation began to open up again, she was determined to help make a difference.
"I had this idea that if Somerset, somehow or another, if we could get our act together to bring people that aren't normally connected to go, this is something that binds us deeply," said Brannack, the priest of St. Patrick's Episcopal Church. "If we could raise money, then maybe we could offer it as an example and a challenge to other communities."
Brannack then reached out to Jakaye Garth, head of the diversity council. Garth then came up with the idea of a 5K charity event for Brannack's cause. Elsa Brown, President of the Somerset Foundation, and Kathy Perkins-Townsend, Director of Healthy Somerset joined their team and the planning process began.
"Within less than a week the four of us sat down over lunch, and these women are powerhouses. They took it to heart, they ran with it and are running with it, even though I'm not going to run- I'll walk," said Brannack. "But it has just been so inspiring to me to work with the three of them because every one of them has a set of tools to make things happen, and it's contagious."
Through their combined efforts the 5K event will include vaccinations on site through the Lake Cumberland District Health Department and an opportunity to help educate and encourage those in their community who are hesitant of the vaccines.
"All we can do is show up and say look we've been vaccinated and look what its enabling, and let's make this possible for everyone and keep trying," said Brannack. "All you can do is put one foot in front of the other, you can go fast or you can go slow. You just have to do it."
Donations for the event have already began and the community response has been tremendous as they have already raised about $15,000 for their charity.
"Our set goal was so little compared to it now. It was $5,000, but then we started saying people could go ahead and donate for the starting line, the finish line, the t-shirts, for the medals and for everything else," said Brown. "Everyone wants to donate, and they see the need for the vaccine."
The event will offer a kid's race at 7:30 a.m. for children under 12 years old and older youth and adults are invited to participate in the main race at 8 a.m. Vendors will also be present for visitors to enjoy throughout the day.
"It brings all ages together, that's the main thing," said Perkins-Townsend. "So, its just showing that everybody of all ages can come together and help fight this."
This group of four has made a great team throughout their planning process and hope to continue to advocate for important causes within their community and set an example for others.
"We are very encouraged by the way we have done this," said Brown. "I think that what is exciting to me is that we have a diversity here of people working together and that is amazing because we have a lot of minorities. I'm hispanic, [Perkins-Townsend] is African American, [Brannack] is white, and [Garth] is bi-racial. So it's exciting."
Information on how to participate through donations or registration is available through their Facebook event page or by reaching out to any of the organizers.
