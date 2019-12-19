Local attorney Ousley files for House seat

Gregory A. Ousley has worked on both sides of the legal fence -- he's been a federal and state prosecutor and he's been a local defense attorney.
Now, he'd like to try his hand at creating Kentucky law.
Ousley, 52, filed on Wednesday to run for the 85th House District seat previously held by Tommy Turner. The Republican currently has no challengers for the primary and no Democrat has filed either. The deadline to file is Jan. 10.
Turner, who held the seat for 12 terms, announced earlier this week he will not seek re-election.
"I can't thank Tommy Turner enough for his service," said Ousley. "For over 22 years, Rep. Turner has served this area with a quiet dignity you don't see in politics anymore. That's one of the many reasons I've decided to run for this office."
Ousley was a legislative intern in Frankfort while he was attending the University of Kentucky. The process fascinated him and he's always had an interest in running for office.
"I've thought about running for years and with Tommy stepping down, I just decided to go do it instead of thinking about it," Ousley said. "I think now is the time."
Prior to establishing his law office in Somerset, served as an assistant US Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky, an Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney, an Assistant Attorney General of the Commonwealth of Kentucky, and an Assistant County Attorney. For more than 19 years, he worked as a prosecutor in either state or federal courts. There, he said he gained a better understanding and working knowledge of the criminal justice system.
Ousley received his Juris Doctor degree from the Brandies School of Law, at the University of Louisville in 1996, and he earned his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Kentucky. He is a US Marine Corps veteran and a Gulf War veteran, serving in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait from 1990 to 1991 during Desert Shield and Desert Storm.
Ousley said over the next several months, he will talk to people of the 85th District to gauge their concerns.
"I think it's an exciting time to run," Ousley said. "I'm anxious to talk to the people of Pulaski and Laurel counties to find out which issues concern them the most, so I can help address those issues in Frankfort.
"I'm optimistic that Republicans and Democrats are going to start working together a little bit better in Frankfort," Ousley added. "Gov. (Andy) Beshear has come in with the attitude that he wants to work across party lines to get things done. I think Republicans will be able to work better with him than they did with Gov. (Matt) Bevin."
Ousley's wife, Stephanie, is a teacher at Northern Elementary School. So obviously the uproar over the teachers' pension system -- a controversy that perhaps doomed Bevin's administration -- is something Ousley is concerned about.
"My wife is a teacher so it's an issue that is near and dear to me," Ousley said. "We have a problem with the pension system because we've had past governors borrow from it. We have to back-fill that somehow.
"I certainly think we need to find new revenue streams," Ousley added. "That's going to be a challenge going forward.
"Gov. Bevin was not wrong in wanting to address the pension system -- he just went about it in the wrong way," Ousley continued. "In Kentucky, you just can't talk to people the way he did and treat people the way he did. You have to do things with some courtesy and professionalism rather than striking out against people who might not agree with you."
Bevin made national news last week with the pardons of over 400 people as he left office -- many of them who were convicted of serious crimes such as murder, child molestation and rape. Several lawmakers have called for the governor's power to pardon to be scaled back. Ousley said he would be open to that possibility.
"Pardons issued by departing governors isn't a new thing -- everything Bevin did was legal," Ousley said. "But some individuals pardoned by Bevin committed crimes that were so heinous I certainly think you'd have to question whether pardons were deserved.
"When you see that people who have contributed to campaigns and have deep wallets advocated for some of the pardons, it's troubling," Ousley continued. "I certainly would be open to putting in some checks and balances on the current system which allows unrestricted pardons by governors. We need some safeguards."
Ousley said if he's elected, he will strive to measure up to his predecessor.
"Tommy Turner is one of the best advocates this community has ever known," said Ousley. "I want to continue that tradition of giving the people of this district a voice in Frankfort. My time in Frankfort and throughout the Commonwealth gives me a unique perspective on how best to serve the people of the 85th District. As both a prosecutor and a defense attorney, I've seen firsthand the challenges real Kentuckians face every day. In Frankfort, I'll help us face those challenges to the best of my ability."
Ousley's wife, Stephanie, and the youngest of their three children together, Luke, accompanied him to officially file for office in Frankfort. The Ousley family resides in Somerset and are members of the First Presbyterian Church .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.