Local author publishes first novel

Overnight success doesn't really happen overnight, but the enthusiasm that has met Misty L. Shepherd with the publication of her first novel can certainly be described as a whirlwind.
Since Find Me -- a suspense thriller about one woman's hunt for the truth about her presumed dead sister -- was published in March, it made one of Amazon's Top Best Selling Suspense lists in the very first month and is currently ranked five stars on Amazon and nearly 4.8 stars on Goodreads.
"I am excited to announce that it is in the works to be sold at bookstores nationwide in the upcoming months," Shepherd said. "I am elated, to say the least. My heart is so full, and I am very thankful to everyone, near and far, who has offered words of encouragement, purchased Find Me, shared on social media, and has left reviews on both Amazon and Goodreads."
The new author added that, in addition to this country, the book has been purchased in England, Australia and Canada.
"I thought it would get read by my family and maybe a couple of my friends who were curious enough to buy it," Shepherd said. "I never thought it would do so well.…I was really, really excited about that [international sales] because I don't have family in those places."
Shepherd's love of writing began with a love for reading. When she was growing up in her native McCreary County, her grandmother worked at the public library -- one reason it's so important to Shepherd that her work is available in libraries once Amazon's 90-day contract is up.
"Her workplace was my Disney World, full of adventures and imaginary characters," Shepherd recalled. "It was there, with her, that I realized just how much I loved the art of storytelling. I was first inspired to write when I was a child sitting next to my grandfather as he fished on [the Big South Fork] near our home in Stearns."
Shepherd had some teachers who encouraged her work, particularly in middle school, but she never really considered writing as a career. Instead she followed in her mother's footsteps as a nurse -- moving to Somerset where she worked in pediatrics for more than a decade while also being a wife and mother of four. She had to leave nursing after a back injury and soon found herself writing whenever she had some time alone.
"If the house is quiet, I'll write," Shepherd said, adding that she uses the Notes app on her phone to record ideas. "I may have it completely planned out and I'll start writing and two chapters in, it's totally gone in a different direction."
Though she had threads of several novels in the works, Shepherd decided to weave the story for Find Me into her first publication in part because she based the tale on her experiences growing up on a small Kentucky farm.
"I think that we live in a breathtaking place that deserves to be in fairy tales, so I put the bluegrass state in one of mine," she said, adding that she plans to release another novel this summer. "There are probably four or five books [currently in the pipeline]. This was just the one that was very important to me to do first. I wanted my first published book to be one that was based in Kentucky and reflected a foundation of me."
Shepherd is quick to clarify that while Find Me may be inspired by growing up in rural Kentucky, it's not really based on actual events or people. She's also been asked a lot whether her next book is a sequel.
"It's not," she laughed. "I find myself getting really bored with just romance or just suspense…I like to build up characters, and I'm really passionate that there is a twist."
Once she knew which idea she wanted to complete first, Shepherd wrote Find Me over last summer.
In terms of publishing, Shepherd found a great deal of assistance reaching out to other writers and viewing tutorials mostly online.
"I'm still learning," she said. "I did hire a designer for my book cover but everything else, I just learned as I went and…one thing led to another. The writing was the easy part."
Baxter's South is hosting a book signing for Shepherd this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be copies of Find Me available to purchase on the day of the event, as well as an opportunity to win a free signed copy of Shepherd's next book.
Find Me is currently available on Amazon in paperback and for Kindle.
