East Somerset Baptist Church has partnered with Congruence in Care to offer drive-thru coronavirus (COVID-19) testing today and next Saturday.
Testing is free to anyone interested from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Appointments are not necessary but pre-registration will guarantee your test and also expedite the process. Go to https://intakeq.com/booking/m4lj0t to register online or forms can be downloaded from www.eastsomerset.org/test. Forms are also available in the church office. You can fill out the information and fax it to 800-401-8213 or bring them with you the day of the appointment.
Those with insurance should bring their card. Those without insurance should bring a copy of their driver's license or social security card.
The primary test recommended and offered is the PCR Molecular Test, a nasal swab which also can be performed as a throat swab. The swab will be sent off to a lab which will have the test on Monday. This test shows an active virus in patient
Rapid Antibody Test (finger prick blood test) is also available upon request. Results are back in 15 minutes. This test shows a current exposure and/or a previous exposure or illness. This test does not mean a person is currently infected with the virus, and is not helpful for diagnosis.
