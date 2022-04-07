Local churches partnering for Holy Week services

Five Somerset churches have joined together to celebrate Holy Week leading up to Easter Sunday.
Making its in-person return after two years of COVID restrictions, the tradition of at least 15 years allows local Christians to make their own faith journey with special ecumenical services beginning at 12 noon each day starting Monday.
"It's been a good long tradition," Father Jay VonHandorf of St. Mildred Catholic Church observed. "Each church has a lot to offer its people, and this event is a great way for the churches to interact with and energize each other."
Rev. Andrew Bowman of First Presbyterian Church, which kicks off the event with Monday's service, noted that the churches did have online services in 2020 before canceling the event last year.
"It's exciting to get back to that ability to gather together in person as well as the connection we have amongst the churches," Rev. Bowman said.
Services are scheduled as follows:
• Monday -- First Presbyterian Church on North Vine Street,
• Tuesday -- New Beginnings Worship Center on Thurman Road,
• Wednesday -- St. Mildred Catholic Church on South Central Avenue,
• Thursday -- First United Methodist on South Central Avenue, and
• Good Friday -- First Christian Church on Ky. 39.
"We're all celebrating that Jesus gives us life as he rises from the dead," Father VonHandorf said. "It just changed our world, and no one church has a corner on that.…Let's come together and let some of the barriers down to be able to celebrate together."
Members from all the participating churches, as well as the general public, are welcome to attend any and all of the planned half-hour services. Though most aren't planning to serve meals, both Bowman and VonHandorf said that those attending may bring their own lunch to enjoy fellowship with other congregants after the service.
"It's just a wonderful time to prepare our hearts for Easter," Rev. Bowman said. "It's a nice time to see folks in the community and to share a lot of different perspectives on the stories that us lead into Easter than we're maybe used to because we're not going to just one church. It's a neat way to gather together and share our beliefs."
