Local churches taking firm approach to security

Christians often pray for God to place a "hedge of protection" around them, a phrase with origins in the Book of Job. It's a prayer for safekeeping from harm and disaster.
In the modern church, that "hedge" can be a little more high-tech.
In light of the recent shooting at a Texas church, in which two people were killed by a suspiciously-dressed man before he himself was shot and stopped by armed congregants, a national discussion has resumed about church security measures.
But for many places of worship, it didn't take Sunday's incident at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas to illustrate the need for preventative measures against violence.
"We've had a security team in place since the church started," said Isaiah Super, pastor of Life Church in Somerset. Super, one of the more youthful members of the local clergy number, started Life Church a couple of years ago, and even then had an eye toward church security given the current social climate, dominated by stories of mass shootings in the news cycle.
"My generation ... is different than the generation behind us," he said. "You just simply went to school before. Now you have school shootings happening, and schools systems have had to adapt to that. Whether it should be happening or not is a different issue; the fact is, it is happening, so we have to do something about it. ... You have to decide how you're going to prepare for that."
While school shootings might be more often discussed in the national spotlight, such incidents aren't unheard of at places of worship either. Two notable examples from recent years include the deaths of 26 at First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas in 2017 and the attack at mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch earlier this year, in which at least 40 people were killed.
But it's not always the major headline-making stories in other places that inspire churches in Pulaski County to make changes. Denham Street Baptist Church was hit with tragedy in August of 2017 when church matriarch Carolyn New was killed while at the downtown Somerset house of worship. According to details that came out during the court proceedings, murderer Dwight Mitchell Bell encountered New and told her he was hungry. New took Bell to the activity center to get him a bag of chips, and that's where Bell attacked and killed her.
Since then, Denham Street Baptist has upped its security measures -- and the result is a congregation that feels at greater ease.
"Oh yeah, we wouldn't think of going without it now," said Denham Street pastor Jeff Griffith of his church's security system.
"We kind of keep it under the radar and not let it out there, but our congregation knows they're very well-protected at all times," he added. "... It gives the congregation a feeling of security. They don't have to look over their shoulder because someone is looking over their shoulder for them."
State-of-the-art surveillance systems are key to that. "We have eyes on the monitor," said Griffith. "We have people watching (those in the church) who are sitting in a room monitoring them. We know what's coming in. That guy in Texas would have never got in the church service. A guy comes in with a false beard, a wig, my security guy is going to stop him at the door."
Keith Thomas Kinnunen, identified as the Texas attacker, was disguised in a wig, fake beard, long coat and hat, according to new reports. The shooter, who died after being put down by a church member who had been a firearms instructor and reserve sheriff's deputy, had reportedly received food from the church before but became upset after not being given cash as well.
Super's church also has a security system with monitors and a check-in in particular for the area where teenagers and children go, separate from the rest of the congregation. There are other cameras monitoring throughout the building, said Super.
"We have somebody monitoring the security feed throughout the duration of the service, starting about 30 or 40 minutes before (the service)," said Super. "We have a guy upstairs controlling the kids' wing."
Then there are the armed individuals who are ready to take action if needed. Super said there are several members of the church who have worked in law enforcement or at prisons who are trained in security and firearm protocol already, "who I put in charge of it."
Super added that "if the average person to come in, they would never know" that the armed individuals were there in the congregation.
Denham Street Baptist also utilizes volunteers who carry concealed firearms and have undergone concealed carry classes, said Griffith and frequently go to a gun range to practice their firearm skills.
"They have an earpiece radio in," he said. "We make it as discreet as it can be."
Super said that his security people carry walkie-talkies to stay in real-time communication.
Griffith said he's looking at the possibility of Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck coming in to do active shooter scenario training at his church as additional preparation for an unthinkable situation.
"We want to take it to the next level," said Griffith.
With incidents like the one in Texas, more churches may be forced to look at upgrading their security measures, but here in Pulaski County, churchgoers are already in safe hands thanks to leaders who have planned ahead.
"We haven't had an incident, and I'm hoping we don't, but that's the reason we do what we do -- we don't want there to be one," said Super.
Added Griffith, "We have no regret in putting in the security system. It's probably one of the best investments I've made since becoming pastor."
