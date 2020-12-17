Local community helps Kentucky Army National Guard 'Stuff the Truck' with food donations

People shopping at the Kroger Marketplace in Stonegate on Thursday may have seen the large Kentucky Army National Guard tent billowing in the cold air. That's because members of the National Guard were out asking for donations to help with their "Stuff the Truck" promotion.
Soldiers were asking passing shoppers to help collect food items to be taken to the local God's Food Pantry and the Over My Head homeless shelter.
According to Sgt. First Class David Hall, if people wanted to donate money rather than buy the food themselves, soldiers would take that money and almost immediately go grocery shopping within Kroger to turn those donations into food for those who need it.
Sgt. Hall said that while this is the first time in several years that such an event has been held in Somerset, the Kentucky National Guard does events like this every year around the state.
"Every year we try to do donations to help out the community," he said. "The National Guard is the only truly community based military organization out there, so we want to give back to the community as they give so much to us."
This year, the organization stepped up their work around the state, he said. "We probably had a little more of a presence this year with COVID, and other organizations have had to pull back on what they can do, so we saw an opportunity to kind of step in and do more."
The team was outside the grocery story from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday. Around 4 p.m., Hall said there was already a good turnout.
The plan is to deliver all of the donated food Friday.
And, if by helping the community the National Guard gets its name out there a little bit more, all the better, Hall said. While Thursday's event was focused on helping, he pointed out that recruiters were on hand to answer any questions anyone might have.
It's part of trying to move in the direction of being more active in the community and raise their level of recognition, which in turn might help with recruitment drives, he said.
