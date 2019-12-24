Five individuals were arrested on a variety of criminal charges from a local apartment complex on Friday.
Fifth District Constable Mike Wallace said that on December 20, he went with Fourth District Constable Gary Baldock, Third District Constable Eric Strunk and an agent from the United States Marshals service to Deer Creek Apartments on Monticello Street and made the arrests.
The United States Marshal was involved along with other units in a pursuit with a vehicle on East Ky. 80 around 5 p.m. but lost the vehicle, according to Wallace, who said he learned the whereabouts of the wanted individuals around 8 p.m.
"I along with Constables Baldock and Strunk went to the apartment," said Wallace in a news release. He said they were looking through an outside window when they observed Crystal Hines, 34, of Ky. 1247, Science Hill, taking a needle and shooting it in the arm of another wanted person, Zachary Lynn, 22, of Nelson Valley, Somerset.
"Once in the apartment, we located all the individuals the United States Marshals were looking for and recovered amount of marijuana, crystal meth, and a loaded handgun," said Wallace in the release.
Hines was arrested on the the charge of a Drug Court violation, while Lynn was charged with failure to appear, according to Wallace.
Additionally, according to Wallace, Dillan Shadoan, 19, of Somerset, Ky., was arrested and charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), theft by unlawful taking-shoplifting; Taylor Nicholas, 23, of Somerset, Ky., was arrested and charged on a Kentucky Parole Board warrant (Pulaski County Detention Center lists charge as parole violation), and Tracey Manning of Somerset, Ky., was charged on a Pulaski County Bench warrant (charge listed by detention center as second-degree criminal trespassing), according to Wallace's release.
Wallace said he shorty thereafter learned of another location of multiple people selling drugs at 6162 North Ky. 1247 in Science Hill. Constable Baldock stopped a vehicle leaving the address, and after the deployment of K-9 unit Rowdy, Constable Strunk recovered an amount of crystal methamphetamine inside the vehicle, said Wallace, who obtained a search warrant for the residence and executed it after 2 a.m., locating crystal meth, digital scales, small plastic baggies, needles, and marijuana, he said.
Jeffery Daulton, Sr., 55 of Somerset, Ky., was arrested and charged with failure to appear; first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and trafficking in legend drugs, according to Wallace, who also listed the following arrests:
Misty Cable, 41, of Somerset, Ky., was arrested and charged with first-degree promoting contraband; operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license; failure to appear; first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine); and trafficking in legend drugs.
Danny Jo Hines, 29, of Science Hill, Ky., was arrested on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and trafficking in legend drugs.
Joshua Phillippi, 26, of Somerset, Ky., was arrested and charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and trafficking in legend drugs.
Jessica Kean, 30, of Somerset, Ky., was arrested and charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and trafficking in legend drugs.
Robert Stephens, 26, of Somerset, Ky., was arrested and charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth); trafficking in legend drugs; and tampering with physical evidence.
"It was a very eventful weekend so far for the Pulaski Count Constables," said Wallace, thanked the United States Marshals Task Force and the Somerset Police Department for their assists in these cases. "I made a promise to fight the drug dealers and I will keep that promise."
Wallace asked for the public to continue making tips to 606-872-3746.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.