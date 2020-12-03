Local Corps of Engineers center temporarily using appointment system

Lake season may be over but the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Somerset office still has enough visitors to be concerned about the coronavirus pandemic.
Lake Cumberland Visitors' Center, because of the rapid spread of COVID-19, is limiting access to appointments only until the end of the year. The policy will be reassessed at that time.
"We are temporarily making appointments to safeguard our staff and visitors as Coronavirus cases have been on the rise locally," said Jonathan Friedman, Lake Cumberland resource manager. "The public may call 606-679-6337 between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. and if prompted leave a message. A staff member will call back and make arrangements," he said. The center is at 855 Boat Dock Road.
Lake Cumberland Visitors' Center, featuring artifacts related to the lake, overlooks the scenic Pitman Creek section of Lake Cumberland. Rangers and staffers are there to tell visitors about the 101-mile-long lake that extends from west of Russell County through Pulaski County and to near Corbin.
The lake, averaging 90 feet deep at summer pool, currently is about 32 feet below the tree line. This is a normal winter elevation dictated by what the Corps of Engineers calls the SEPA (Southeastern Power Administration) curve. SEPA markets hydropower generated at Wolf Creek Dam.
The lake will start rising in February and reach summer pool by May 15.The deep body of water and its recreational attractions are the motor that drives Pulaski County's thriving tourism business.
Friedman says the appointments-only policy is aimed at safeguarding staff and visitors as coronavirus cases have been rising in the area.
