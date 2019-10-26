Imagine finding a measure of success in your first run of a new endeavor. For 23-year-old Caleb Stringer, what was imagined became reality. The rookie drag racer found success as the overall points winner for the G&W Construction Outlaw 4.70 index of the London Dragway.
What that means is that throughout six races, Stringer won the highest number of points in a competition that sees dragsters try to run an eighth-mile in as close to 4.7 seconds as possible.
"It's an index class, meaning you can't go quicker than the 4.7 seconds," Caleb explained.
"It's actually a form of racing where you don't want to go faster. That was put in place to kind of level out the playing field, make it more fair for everybody, and it draws in a lot more competition than just all out, just however fast you can run," he said.
Although this is his first year in major competition - barring a stint in the junior dragster class as an 8- to 12-year-old - he grew up around the sport thanks to his father Stephan Stringer.
He didn't pick up the interest in coming back to racing until a couple of years ago, while he was attending the University of Kentucky. The family encouraged him to finish school before getting into the racing seat, which he did, graduating last fall with a degree in mechanical engineering.
Stephan said of Caleb's racing: "I knew when he started he was going to be good, because he's went to the race track with us every time we've ever been, probably since he was three months old.
"He understands the sport like no other, so I knew he was going to be good, and I actually warned our competitors that he was going to be good," the father said, laughing.
Stephan said he himself started competitive racing around 1986, then went to a series called All-Out Pro Mod in the early 2000s.
"Now, we run a class called Xtreme Pro Mod, and we follow a series called NMCA (National Muscle Car Association). We race anywhere from Atlanta to Norwalk (Ohio) to Chicago.
As a matter of fact, at the end of September, Stephan won the World Finals in Indianapolis. He then came back to see his son win the points championship this past weekend.
Caleb's mother, Shawna Stringer said of the duel accomplishments, "We ended the year on a really good note. It's better going into the winter like that than it is on a bad note."
Caleb's car is a hand-me-down from dad, and an older model vehicle, a 1968 Camaro with a 706 cubic-inch, nitrous-assisted motor.
Shawna said it runs the eighth-mile at around 145 miles per hour.
So, how did the final moments of the point race go down?
Caleb said, "I came into the last race and I was pretty far behind, and it just ended up working out that I did so well at the last race I actually tied a guy for the points and had to have a showdown with him after the race for the championship."
Both parents said they were proud of his accomplishment.
Mom Shawna said, "I'm very proud of him. He's done a great job. I didn't know how he would do driving, and I was really surprised that he just seemed really natural at it. He seemed to pick it up. There were learning curves along the way, but he just really seems to learn really fast."
Stephan said his hope is that Caleb will run in the same class again next year, before they try "easing him over" to the Xtreme Pro Mod.
Caleb seems excited to continue his racing career. When asked if he plans to keep going, he responded: "Absolutely. I can't quit now."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.