A Lincoln County woman was found safe on Saturday after going missing earlier in the week.
The elderly woman had last been seen on Wednesday afternoon in Waynesburg and the Golden Alert search got underway the following morning, with Lincoln County Emergency Management requesting help from first responders in surrounding counties to search the heavily wooded area.
Among the Pulaski agencies responding was the Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team. In addition to K-9 units and drones, SRT Chief Doug Baker noted that the team was able to send their new communications truck to serve as the operation's Mobile Command Center.
"We spent three days up there trying to help them," Baker said.
The woman was ultimately found Saturday in a ravine that was fed by spring water by a crew comprised of Brodhead and Mt. Vernon firefighters. Though transported for treatment, Chief Baker noted that the woman had been ambulatory during the ordeal and was alert when found.
"That's one of the things that made it her a little harder to find," Baker said. "She wasn't hiding, but she was moving around; so she might not have been in an area as it was searched but come to find out, she had been in that search zone before."
The SRT chief expressed appreciation for the coordination from Donnie Gilliam and Trish Quinn of Lincoln County Emergency Management as well as Rhonda Green and Jerry Rains of Kentucky Emergency Management. Baker added that he kept Pulaski EM Aaron Ross apprised of updates throughout the search.
"When you get that many people together on a search, you have to have coordination," Baker said. "On Saturday, it all came together. Good teamwork and good coordination made it happen."
Other local agencies involved in the search included the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, Pulaski County Search and Rescue, Bronston Fire Department, Eubank Fire Department, White Lily Fire Department and Mt. Victory Fire Department.
"The lady was lucky," Chief Baker added. "She had to be tough to stay out in the woods for basically three days."
