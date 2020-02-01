Switching from analog to digital radio signals for police and fire communications is a trend of the present.
Somerset Fire Department radio communications are already digital transmissions and Pulaski County Sheriff's Department late this spring is switching to digital radio signals for deputies' communications.
Somerset Police Chief William Hunt said hopefully the department will go digital within the next three months. "We have some of the equipment but are dependent on the installers."
Chief Hunt said the reason for switching from the current analog signal to digital is " ... it has become a safety issue ... the narrow band analog signal we use has terrible coverage."
There are no current plans for county volunteer firefighters to abandon the analog signal. Stacy Halcomb, Pulaski County public safety director, said " ... we are looking at it. There are no current plans ... there are so many volunteer firefighters going digital is too costly ... maybe sometime in the future."
Captain Bengie Howard of Somerset Fire Department confirmed the city fire department already has switched to digital communications. So has Kentucky State Police. No one was available to comment at Somerset-Pulaski County EMS.
Pulaski County Sheriff's Department is almost ready to go digital with its communications. "We already have the equipment," said Sheriff Greg Speck. "We were unsuccessful in getting grants so we purchased the equipment over the past two years. Digital radios to be used by deputies are owned by the sheriff's department," he said.
"It is a safety thing," explained Speck. "The narrow band analog signal is not received in some areas of the county.
Generally, narrowband describes telecommunication that carries voice information in a narrow band of frequencies. More specifically, the term has been used to describe a specific frequency range set aside for mobile or radio services.
Digital radio is the transmission and reception of sound processed into patterns of numbers, or "digits" -- hence the term "digital radio." In contrast, traditional analog radios process sounds into patterns of electrical signals that resemble sound waves. Digital radio reception is more resistant to interference and eliminates many imperfections of analog radio transmission and reception.
Some, most or maybe all digital scanners can be encrypted to limit reception of police and fire communications to authorized users. Sheriff Speck indicated he knows of no plans to encrypt the Sheriff Department's digital radios.
Chief Hunt said encryption might be considered if the procedure is not too costly " It is something we may look at." Hunt advise homeowners wanting a scanner to wait before buying the expensive equipment and see whether encryption is used.
Scanners first became popular and widely available during the heyday of CB radios in the 1970s. The first scanners often had between four and ten channels and required the purchase of a separate crystal for each frequency received. Today's scanners can be programmed.
A digital signal can't be received by an analog scanner, like the type in most homes today. Spencer Weddle, owner of the Somerset RadioShack dealership, said his store currently has digital scanners, although the equipment is pricey.
"A programmed digital scanner is $349. We charge $50 if you bring us one to be programmed," Weddle said. "Digital scanners are more complicated," he explained.
Obviously, one must keep his or her analog scanner as long as county fire departments are communicating by analog signals.
