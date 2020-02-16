• 85-100 - pass inspection.
• 70-84 - must be re-inspected within 30 days.
• Under 70 - a suspension of permit notice is sent to owner; if owner doesn't reply in 10 days, the permit is revoked and the restaurant is closed.
The following establishments were inspected by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department:
Speedway
146 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
Peacock Express #7
1001 East Mt. Vernon St.
Rating Score: Food Service: 100. Retail Food: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
Zaxby's
2039 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 99
Violations: Cutting board not clean; areas around hot holding station unclean.
White Castle
25 Madison Dr.
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
Wendy's
157 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 99
Violations: Floors, especially in hard to reach areas, soiled.
Domino's
1886 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 98
Violations: Three compartment sink leaking and in poor repair; Doors not sealed properly.
Snappy Tomato Pizza
113 Tradepark Dr.
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
Dairy Queen
205 N. Main Street
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
Haney's Appledale Farm
8350 W. Hwy. 80
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection
Kids Care Child Development
9734 W. Hwy. 80
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
Valley Pizza
5775 N. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 99
Violations: No paper towels at kitchen handsink or employee restroom.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.