• 85-100 - pass inspection.

• 70-84 - must be re-inspected within 30 days.

• Under 70 - a suspension of permit notice is sent to owner; if owner doesn't reply in 10 days, the permit is revoked and the restaurant is closed.

The following establishments were inspected by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department:

Speedway

146 S. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

Peacock Express #7

1001 East Mt. Vernon St.

Rating Score: Food Service: 100. Retail Food: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

Zaxby's

2039 S. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: 99

Violations: Cutting board not clean; areas around hot holding station unclean.

White Castle

25 Madison Dr.

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

Wendy's

157 S. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: 99

Violations: Floors, especially in hard to reach areas, soiled.

Domino's

1886 S. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: 98

Violations: Three compartment sink leaking and in poor repair; Doors not sealed properly.

Snappy Tomato Pizza

113 Tradepark Dr.

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

Dairy Queen

205 N. Main Street

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

Haney's Appledale Farm

8350 W. Hwy. 80

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection

Kids Care Child Development

9734 W. Hwy. 80

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

Valley Pizza

5775 N. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: 99

Violations: No paper towels at kitchen handsink or employee restroom.

