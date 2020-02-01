Local health officials monitoring spread of coronavirus

The only word you're hearing these days more than "impeachment" might be "coronavirus."
The potentially fatal viral illness has swept through China and spread around the world in the last couple of months, prompting the World Health Organization to declare it a global emergency on Thursday, according to the Associated Press. More than 11,900 people have been infected, and though President Trump has taken action to restrict entry into the country, the novel (meaning "new") coronavirus is in the United States as well — the first case in Massachusetts, announced Saturday, is the eighth confirmed so far in this country.
According to the Associated Press, the first cases appeared in December in the central Chinese city of Wuhan; a number of those first infected had visited or worked at the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market there, which has since been closed for an investigation. Chinese health officials say they believe the illness first spread from animals to people, but humans can pass it to one another. As of Saturday afternoon, 259 people in China have been confirmed dead as a result of the coronavirus, so named because of the virus' crown-like appearance under a microscope.
But what about here in Pulaski County? Is there anything to be concerned about?
"There have been no cases in Kentucky," said Amanda England, Senior Regional Epidemiologist with the Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD).
But that doesn't mean local health officials are taking anything for granted. On the contrary, they're staying on top of all up-to-date information and trends regarding the 2019 novel coronavirus. England said that the LCDHD is actively working with the Kentucky Department of Public Health and national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and receiving updated information on a daily basis.
Likewise, Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital (LCRH) is taking the issue seriously, according to Infection Preventionist Ron Cook.
"We are working closely with the Lake Cumberland District Health Department and following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ensure our hospital is prepared with the appropriate plans to detect, protect and respond should anyone in our community contract or be exposed to the novel coronavirus," he said.
While the hospital hasn't evaluated or treated any patients with the virus to date, LCRH has take precautionary measures to "prepare out of an abundance of caution," in accordance with CDC guidelines, said Cook. That includes screening based on recent travel history for patients in the Emergency Department and inpatient units, as well as all Physician Practices and inpatient units, and making personal protective equipment available, including face masks and eye protection. Hand hygiene products are easy accessible throughout the facility.
"Importantly, all of the above are standard operating protocols that are in place year-round to help ensure the health and well-being of everyone who enters our hospital," said Cook. "We want to assure our community that our providers and clinical teams are well-trained and prepared to manage outbreaks of viruses and infectious diseases, including the coronavirus."
For more information, contact the Lake Cumberland District Health Department or visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website atwww.cdc.gov.
“We are committed to communicating with our local media and contacts if at any moment we get information that should require a different stance," said LCRH CEO Robert Parker. "We will continue to work strenuously to guard the health of our friends and neighbors in our community.”
According to the Associated Press, common symptoms of the novel coronavirus include a runny nose, headache, cough and fever; shortness of breath, chills and body aches are associated with more dangerous kinds of coronavirus, based on CDC information. The virus can cause pneumonia in more serious cases. There is currently a test to identify the virus but no available vaccine.
Right now, the LCDHD is less worried about the novel coronavirus than something much more common here in Pulaski County — influenza.
"The Lake Cumberland District is seeing an increase of influenza activity," said England. "There have been multiple school districts in the area closing due to illness and influenza. With either coronavirus or influenza, we recommend practicing good hand hygiene, washing your hands frequently, covering your cough, and staying home if you are sick."
England also encouraged getting an influenza vaccine, which may be available at your local primary care provider, pharmacy, or health department.
"(It) is not too late to get the vaccine," she said.
