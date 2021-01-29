Local Jeep club holding benefit ride for cancer survivor

The KY Hillbilly Jeep Krew is holding a poker run-style benefit ride this Saturday to help a local family with medical expenses.
The group, which is still fairly new but already more than a 175 members strong, has exhibited a strong philanthropic element -- hosting a coat drive in November and distributing nearly 900 hot meals and bagged kits just before Christmas.
"We love our town; we love the people we come in contact with," Krew president Andy Doss said of the group's desire to give back. "It gives us a reason to get out as a Jeep group to fellowship together and have a good time.
"If we can go out and enjoy our Jeeps and give back to the community at the same time, then it's a win for everybody."
This event -- called the Team Cheryl Benefit Ride -- is for one of their own, Krew member Cheryl Phelps, who is battling both liver and pancreatic cancer.
"She's been going through a lot of chemo treatments," Doss said, "and we're just trying to help her out."
You don't have to drive a Jeep to participate; all street-legal vehicles are welcome. "If it was to be pretty…it'd be a nice day for a motorcycle ride for some people," Doss said, referring to a chance of rain on Saturday. "Everyone's welcome to come out and participate."
Entry fee for all vehicles is $10 with all money raised going to the Phelps family to help with Cheryl's medical expenses. Participants can also purchase tickets at $10 per chance for a 50/50 pot drawing that will be split between the winner and the Phelpses.
"Come early if you want to register," Doss encouraged. "We'll even have a few door prizes for people that just come out and support."
Drivers should meet in the parking lot of the old Kmart by 10 a.m. Saturday morning, where they will draw their first card. They will then travel the Rattlesnake -- Ky. 192 -- to Corbin for lunch. The second and third cards will be drawn at Bee Rock and the spillway at Laurel Lake. The fourth card will be drawn at Bubby's BBQ. After lunch, the group will head to Cumberland Falls to round out the trip and poker hand.
"I feel like we're a group with good hearts and giving hearts," Doss said. "We just want to give back."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.