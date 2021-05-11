Local law enforcement pay tribute to fallen officers as part of National Police Week

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation designating May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day. The week leading up to the 15th is recognized as National Police Week, May 9-15 2021.
Across the nation this week, there will be many vigils and services aimed at honoring the law enforcement professionals who made the ultimate sacrifice in giving their lives in the line of duty. Whether they wore blue, brown, gray, or were in plain clothes they all shared the same heart, drive, integrity and carried out the same mission to serve their communities to the best of their abilities.
The Somerset Police Department and the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office gather during this week each year to honor our officers who committed their lives in service to this community.
On Monday, May 10, both agencies gathered for what has become an annual ceremony to place a wreath at the fallen heroes' graves out of respect, gratitude and to honor their sacrifice.
Fallen officers recognized at the ceremony are:
Pulaski County Sheriff's Office
· Sheriff Samuel Wilson Catron, EOW: April 13th, 2002
· Sheriff James B. Jasper, EOW: July 3rd, 1952
· Sheriff John McCargue, EOW: September 13th, 1891
Somerset Police Department
· Chief Harold Lewis Catron Sr., EOW: September 16th, 1964
· Patrolman Walter McKinley Massengale, EOW: November 1st, 1929
· Chief Silas West, EOW: January 16th, 1928
The events surrounding the deaths of Somerset Police Officers are listed below.
Chief of Police Silas West was shot by Perry Chumbley near the fountain square area of downtown Somerset on January 15, 1928. Chief West had given Chumbley a summons for being drunk in public allowing him to go home with a friend, V.O. Burton in lieu of jail time. Later the same day Chumbley became more intoxicated and enraged about being charged by West. Chief West was notified by Burton that Chumbley was looking for him and was making threats directed toward the Chief. West and Patrolman McKinley Massengale were in the city's only police cruiser when they spotted Chumbley on the south side of the square. As West got out of the cruiser to speak with Chumbley he had almost made it to the man when Chumbley drew a revolver from his pocket and began firing at Chief West striking him twice, once in the chest and once in the right hand. Chief West was able to draw his own revolver with his left hand and returned fire, fatally wounding Chumbley. Chief West proceeded to walk himself to the hospital which was then located on North Main Street. Chief Silas West died of his injuries the next day, January 16, 1928.
A year and nine months later on Halloween night in 1929 McKinley Massengale would find himself in another gun battle less than 100 yards from the location where Chief West was shot. Somerset Police Officers Jim Jasper and Sam Waddle had served a search warrant for illegal bootlegged whiskey at a café on South Maple St. operated by Jim Hill. Hill was arrested after the officers found illegal whiskey inside the establishment. Later that evening Massengale received information from Alfred Thurman of hidden areas at the café the previous search had not uncovered. With this information, Massengale along Patrolman Jasper, Pulaski County Sheriff Jim Edwards, and a night watchman who had been keeping an eye on Somerset High School that evening returned to the café to investigate further. As Massengale approached the front door of the café, gun shots rang out from inside the building where one round went through the front door and another through the front window. The round through the door had struck and killed Massengale. Jim Jasper returned fire toward a silhouette inside the café, then moved to the back of the restaurant where an open door was found, and Jasper saw someone running away through a patch of nearby woods. After bringing in bloodhounds the officers were able to track the route in which the man who ran through the woods had taken to Vine St. at the home of Alfred Thurman who was located inside. Thurman was arrested and confessed he had been inside the café and was in fact the silhouette Jasper saw inside. Eventually Thurman identified Ivan Hunter as the person responsible for shooting Massengale. Two days later, Hunter was found and arrested at a home in Wayne County. Hunter would later confess to the murder and provided officers with the location of a .38 revolver used in the murder. Hunter told officers he would have shot anyone coming in the café that night after receiving orders to do so by Alfred Thurman. Hunter told the officers after he had fired the two shots from the .38, he then went through a hidden trap door leading to the adjacent building. Hunter remained inside the adjacent building which was an undertaking business hiding within a casket until the next day.
On September 16, 1964, Somerset Police Chief Harold Lewis Catron died from injuries sustained during an attack where Chief Catron was shot by Robert Stevens with a blast from a 16-gauge shotgun. Years earlier, Chief Catron was on the front porch of his Jasper Street home along with his son Lewis Catron when a black Buick traveling south on Jasper turned right onto Hawkins Avenue, at this time the driver of the Buick lifted a shotgun then shot toward the porch striking Chief Catron and his son Lewis. 89 of the pellets from the blast struck the Chief and his son Lewis was struck in the arm by 4 pellets. 45 minutes after the attack the Buick was located in front of Hughes Department Store on S. Maple St. James Farley and James Mounce were found with the vehicle. Farley was shot and killed by the officers after Farley angrily advanced toward them. The owner of the Buick, Robert Stevens along with James Mounce and Lawrence "Fats" Spears were eventually charged for conspiring in the attack on Catron. Stevens who had previously threatened to shoot the Chief was eventually indicted for being the person responsible for pulling the trigger that day as he drove by the Catron residence admitting to authorities he intentionally targeted the Chief due to his position as Chief. Prior to being taken into custody for the indictment, Stevens took his own life. Chief Catron continued to serve the City of Somerset after the events that day until a remaining pellet having never been removed from Catron due to its location near the spine became dislodged resulting a heart attack resulting in Catron's death.
Interestingly these events and the officers have many connections to one another. Silas West and McKinley Massengale were together when West was shot, Massengale had shot and struck Chumbley that day as well. The night Massengale was killed, another officer with him Jim Jasper would later become Somerset Police Chief and eventually be elected as Sheriff of Pulaski County. The attack on Chief Catron occurred in April of 1952, later the same year Sheriff Jasper would be murdered during an ambush attack. Chief Catron's youngest son Sam Catron would later serve 5 terms as Sheriff of Pulaski County until his death on April 13, 2002, when he was shot by Danny Shelley as the target of a conspiracy involving Kenneth White and Catron's political opponent that year, former Deputy Jeff Morris. Additionally, all 3 Somerset Police Officers are buried at the Somerset Cemetery within close proximity of the Pulaski County Sheriffs who were killed in the line of duty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.