Local lawn service suffers set back with theft of equipment

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft of lawn care equipment estimated to be worth more than $30,000.
The theft was discovered Monday afternoon when Tyler Marcum, proprietor of Marcum's Lawn Care, pulled up to his storage unit on Ky. 39 north of Somerset and found the locks had been cut.
The perpetrator(s) made off with Marcum's trailer and all of the equipment he had on it.
Deputy Zach Mayfield is leading the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call PCSO at 606-678-5145 or leave a tip at www.pulaskisheriff.com/tip.php.
