Local man among two escapees being sought in Adair

A Pulaski County man is being sought after reportedly two Adair County inmates reportedly walked away from the jail's Class D facility Friday afternoon.
Ryan D. Ellis, 26, of Nancy, and Tyler Hollan, 23, of Albany, were serving the remainder of their time within the work release facility at the Adair County Regional Jail as reported by WHVE 92.7 Radio.
Ellis is described as a white male, 5'8" tall and 170 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Hollan is described as a white male, 6 feet tall and 158 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes.
The two men are now facing an additional five years if caught and charged with Escape.
Before Friday's incident, Ellis had a possible release date pending an upcoming parole hearing. Online court records indicated he pleaded guilty last January to one count of first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine) and was sentenced to three years in prison. He had been transferred to Adair from Marion County on October 2.
Anyone with information leading to the arrest and capture of Ellis and Hollan should notify local authorities.
