Local man charged with attempted murder of McCreary County deputy

The Science Hill man accused of shooting a McCreary County deputy sheriff as he responded to a welfare check has been formally charged with Attempted Murder of a Police Officer.
Mark L. Dungan, 48, of Hall Street, has also been charged by Kentucky State Police with first-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle), first-degree Wanton Endangerment (Police Officer), first-degree Criminal Mischief, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Attempted Resisting Arrest, and Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun.
The charges stem from an incident which began around 8 p.m. Tuesday night in the Marshes Siding community of northern McCreary County. McCreary County Deputy Dustin Tyler Watkins and District 3 Constable Cody Stephens were responding to a welfare check at a home on Lick Creek Road.
When he got to the house, Dep. Watkins reportedly found Dungan in a vehicle outside. As the deputy approached, Dungan allegedly fired several rounds from a handgun -- striking Watkins at least once.
As he fled the scene, Dungan's vehicle struck Constable Stephens' cruiser head on but he continued on Lick Creek Road. Authorities caught up to him later in a nearby cemetery and Dungan was arrested without further incident.
According to a KSP news release, Post 11 in London was contacted by the McCreary County Sheriff's Office to assist on an officer-involved shooting at approximately 8:18 p.m. Tuesday night.
Constable Stephens was not injured in the collision with Dungan.
Dep. Watkins was flown from the scene to the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville in critical condition. As of Wednesday afternoon, UT had the 28-year-old listed in stable condition.
"We all hope and pray that he's going to be alright," McCreary County Sheriff Randy Waters said.
While Watkins had volunteered with the McCreary County Sheriff's Office for about eight months as a special deputy, Sheriff Waters said he had just began paid duties on Monday after McCreary County Fiscal Court had recently approved a fourth paid deputy for the department.
The sheriff declined to comment on the details of the shooting, citing KSP's ongoing investigation.
"The main thing is we thank the Lord for all the first responders that came together in getting him [Dep. Watkins] to UT," Sheriff Waters said.
Meanwhile, Dungan was booked into the Leslie County Detention Center at 5:01 a.m. Wednesday morning. He was scheduled to be arraigned in McCreary District Court this morning (Thursday) before Judge Fred White.
