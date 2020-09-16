Local man denied shock probation in drug-trafficking cases

A Science Hill man is set to spend 15 years in prison after his bid for shock probation failed last week.
Joey Lee Ellis, 40, was sentenced via Rocket Docket in July on two counts of first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance and one count of first-degree Wanton Endangerment stemming from two separate incidents which occurred last February and June.
Ellis agreed to serve five years for one drug trafficking count connected to a February 28 incident when Detective Matt Bryant of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant on a Valley Drive residence in Science Hill. Ellis was there during the search, during which 1.3 grams of methamphetamine was found amid other drugs and paraphernalia.
Ellis was served with an indictment for that incident after his June 27 arrest involving a vehicle and foot pursuit that ended in a soybean field on Ellison Eubank Road.
When sheriff's deputies searched Ellis' vehicle, they located a cigarette pack that contained 2.2 grams of a white crystal-like substance suspected to be methamphetamine. Also located were several marijuana cigarettes, loose baggies, and $2,635 cash.
Initially Ellis was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, 2nd or greater offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia - deliver/manufacture; first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle); first-degree wanton endangerment (motor vehicle); reckless driving; disregarding a stop sign; first-degree criminal mischief; second-degree fleeing or evading (on foot); carrying a concealed weapon; resisting arrest; third-degree criminal trespassing; and failure to wear a seat belt.
He ultimately pleaded guilty to first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (2nd or greater offense, meth) and first-degree wanton endangerment with a recommendation to serve 10 years concurrently on each count. That sentence would be consecutive to the other five-year sentence for trafficking.
Last month, Ellis' attorney filed a motion for shock probation on the condition that Ellis be accepted into a long-term rehabilitation program, drug court or SMART (Supervision, Monitoring, Accountability, Responsibility, and Treatment) probation. However, Pulaski Circuit Judge Jeffrey Burdette issued an order denying that motion last Thursday.
At press time, Ellis remained lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.