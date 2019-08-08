A Eubank man is facing multiple felony charges in connection to a high-speed chase last Saturday afternoon which ended with him wrecking an allegedly stolen motorcycle into a Kentucky State Police cruiser.
Matthew Davis, 26, of W. Ky. 70, has been charged with first-degree Fleeing or Evading Police; Receiving Stolen Property Under $10,000; and first-degree Wanton Endangerment in addition to a "slew of traffic violations," according to Trooper Scottie Pennington, Public Affairs Officer for KSP Post 11 in London.
Trp. Pennington said that the incident began around 2 p.m. Saturday when Trp. Travis Thompson attempted to pull Davis over on Ky. 914 West (southwestern bypass). Davis was allegedly operating a blue 2005 Suzuki motorcycle that had been reported stolen.
In failing to stop for the trooper, Davis allegedly reached speeds of up to 140 mph onto off roads and even traveling through people's yards until Trp. Thompson lost sight of him. According to Pennington, Davis attempted to back track behind the trooper but ended up ramming into the KSP cruiser instead.
"The pursuit lasted five minutes and covered 10 miles," Trp. Pennington noted.
Trp. Thompson was not injured, but Davis reportedly had to be airlifted to the University of Kentucky Medical Center. By Tuesday afternoon, he had been released from the Lexington hospital.
Due to his injuries, Davis was not arrested but rather cited to appear in Pulaski District Court for arraignment on August 19. In addition to the felony counts, he has been cited for the following traffic-related charges: Speeding 26 mph or Over the Speed Limit; Operating on a Suspended or Revoked License; Reckless Driving; No Registration (plates or receipt); and Disregarding a Traffic Control Device (traffic light).
