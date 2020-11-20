Local man facing prison for bank fraud

A local man could be facing three years in federal prison after being accused of not complying with the conditions of his probation.
Adam Christopher Hill, 41, of Nancy, was sentenced back in July to one day in jail followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to bank fraud.
Hill and his brother, Jeremy Joseph Hill, were indicted in June 2019 jointly on the federal fraud charge in the U.S. District Court at Bowling Green in relation to events occurring in Russell County dating back to 2010.
According to the indictment, Jeremy Hill recruited a friend to obtain an $85,000 loan he had been denied due to bad credit, which he would use to consolidate his debts. The loan came though Adam Hill, who worked as a loan officer at the time.
As collateral, Adam Hill falsely listed 226 cattle for which he was paid $1,100.
The loan eventually fell into default due to non-payment -- forcing Jeremy Hill's friend to declare bankruptcy. The friend lost $3,513.54 while Forcht Bank lost $34,801.26.
The Hills faced up to 30 years in prison and fines of $1 million. The average sentence is three to seven years, depending on the specifics of the specific of the case.
In February, Adam Hill pleaded guilty to his role in the scheme as well as acknowledging using two other straw borrowers to obtain a total of $58,500 in loans for himself. He agreed to pay restitution in the amount of $84,374.90, of which $38,314.80 is jointly charged to co-defendant Jeremy Hill.
Jeremy Hill, who also pleaded guilty, was sentenced this summer to one day in jail followed by one year of supervised release.
Adam Hill is facing revocation of his probation after being accused on October 30 of failing to comply with location monitoring as well as failing to participate in substance abuse treatment.
Both brothers' cases have since been transferred to the U.S. District Court at London (Eastern District) for supervisory purposes. A revocation hearing for Adam Hill originally set for last Monday has been postponed until February 16.
