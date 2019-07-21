A motorcycle operator was flown to the University of Kentucky Medical Center after a collision with another vehicle Saturday afternoon.
According to the Somerset Police Department, 74-year-old Eddie Erby of Science Hill was driving a 2017 Harley Davidson southbound on U.S. 27, and was slowing down to turn and go northbound when he was struck by a 2007 Ford Fusion being driven by Skyler Perdue, 17, of Somerset.
Erby was transported by Somerset-Pulaski County EMS to the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, where he was then airlifted to Lexington.
SPD and EMS were assisted at the scene by the Somerset Fire Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.