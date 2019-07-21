A motorcycle operator was flown to the University of Kentucky Medical Center after a collision with another vehicle Saturday afternoon.

According to the Somerset Police Department, 74-year-old Eddie Erby of Science Hill was driving a 2017 Harley Davidson southbound on U.S. 27, and was slowing down to turn and go northbound when he was struck by a 2007 Ford Fusion being driven by Skyler Perdue, 17, of Somerset.

Erby was transported by Somerset-Pulaski County EMS to the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, where he was then airlifted to Lexington.

SPD and EMS were assisted at the scene by the Somerset Fire Department.

