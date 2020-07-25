Local man pleads not guilty in motorcycle pursuit

A local man accused of leading police in three counties on a pursuit has pleaded not guilty to at least some of the charges against him.
Brandon Scott Steele, 33, of Wilson Ridge Road, was arrested July 14 following a pursuit that began on West Ky. 80 in Pulaski County, continued into Casey County and on into Russell County where he was stopped and taken into custody by Russell County Sheriff's deputies.
Locally, Pulaski County Deputy Sheriff Nick Barber charged Steele, who was operating a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, with second-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle), second-degree Wanton Endangerment (Police Officer), Disregarding Traffic Light and Reckless Driving.
Russell County Dep. Sheriff John Wine charged Steele with first-degree Wanton Endangerment (Police Officer), second-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle), third-degree Criminal Mischief and Improper Registration Plate. Dep. Wine also served Steele with four outstanding warrants from Pulaski Circuit Court -- three of which charge him with Violation of Probation while the remaining one charges him with Violation of Drug Court Conditions.
Assisting in the pursuit was Kentucky State Police Trooper Adam Childress.
Steele was arraigned in Russell Country District Court last Monday, where he pleaded not guilty to those charges and has been scheduled for a preliminary hearing next Monday.
Locally Dep. Barber continues the investigation and plans to present his case to the Pulaski County Grand Jury for possible indictment.
At press time, Steele remained lodged in the Russell County Detention Center.
