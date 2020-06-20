Local man pleads not guilty to stalking, unlawful imprisonment charges

A Somerset man was arraigned in Pulaski District Court Wednesday -- pleading not guilty to a number of charges stemming from an incident that occurred on Sunday.
Kameron Neal Espey, 28, is charged with first-degree Stalking, first-degree Wanton Endangerment, first-degree Unlawful Imprisonment and violating a Kentucky EPO/DVO (emergency protective order/domestic violence order).
According to a citation filed accusing Espey of violating an EPO, officers responded to the Wendy's/Valero in Burnside where Espey is reported to have followed a woman who had obtained the EPO against him. Video footage captured a verbal altercation between the two, the citation states, and Espey left as the woman approached the front counter.
Espey was located about 90 minutes later on Hearthside Drive, where he was taken into custody.
At press time, Espey was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 bond. He is next scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on June 24.
