Local man receives 15-year prison sentence for multiple felonies

A Pulaski County man has been sentenced to a total of 15 years for his involvement last year in what Commonwealth's Attorney David Dalton called a two-month crime spree.
Matthew Scott Jones, 35, of Nancy, was sentenced Friday on charges of Complicity to second-degree Burglary; Receiving Stolen Property over $10,000 (Alford plea); Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (over 2 grams methamphetamine); Theft of Identity; and Tampering with Physical Evidence.
According to Dalton, Jones was arrested on January 13, 2020, for shoplifting and resisting arrest at the Somerset Wal-Mart. Officers found Jones had a container with 4.46 grams of meth as well as heat-sealed baggies. While he was convicted of stealing digital scales in Pulaski District Court, the local grand jury would later indict Jones for first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine) once the suspected drugs had been tested.
In March 2020, Jones was accused of burglarizing a residence the month prior while on conditional discharge -- leading to his being charged with another group of felonies, according to Dalton. When Jones was pulled over on March 23 for traffic offenses, he gave the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office another person's name and date of birth. Dalton said it's unclear whether Jones did so because he was wanted for burglary or because of his conditional discharge out of Pulaski District Court. As he was being booked into the Pulaski County Detention Center, according to Dalton, Jones chewed up bags of suspected methamphetamine -- preventing their testing and further availability for further proceedings.
Jones faced a maximum of 20 years given his charges but was sentenced to 15, Dalton said, after a hearing where the burglary victims testified and Jones' "extensive history was discussed." At press time, Jones remained lodged at PCDC.
Dalton thanked the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, Somerset Police Department, and the Pulaski County Detention Center for their thorough investigations in this matter. He also thanked the victims for their cooperation and assistance in the prosecution of this case.
