Local man wanted for murder arrested in Michigan

A Pulaski County man who has been charged with Murder locally was arrested earlier this week outside of Detroit.
Terry L. Hensley, 46, of Nancy, was booked into the Andrew C. Baird Detention Facility in Wayne County, Michigan, at 7:19 Tuesday night on a loitering charge as well as a Pulaski Circuit Court arrest warrant charging him with Murder and first-degree Persistent Felony Offender.
The charges stem from a fatal car wreck that occurred in the early morning hours of February 4 at the intersection of Grande Avenue and East Mt. Vernon Street in downtown Somerset.
According to what the Somerset Police Department reported at the time, Hensley was driving a 1996 Honda Civic north on Grande Avenue "at a high rate of speed" when the vehicle crossed East Mt. Vernon and struck a utility pole.
The impact killed Hensley's passenger — 36-year-old Amanda Woodall Goodman of Somerset — who was pronounced dead a short time later at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
SPD reported that Hensley himself was transported to LCRH before being airlifted to the University of Kentucky Medical Center with "significant life-threatening injuries."
On Wednesday, SPD Captain Mike Correll told the Commonwealth Journal that Detective Larry Patterson presented the case to the Pulaski County Grand Jury on August 7 based on a determination that Hensley was under the influence of methamphetamine at the time of the accident.
Grand jurors returned the indictment, which could not be served until Hensley was located in Ecorse, Michigan, on Tuesday. Capt. Correll said that Hensley is currently awaiting an extradition arraignment.
Should Hensley be returned to Pulaski County, the cash/property bond set for his local indictment currently stands at $100,000.
