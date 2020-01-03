Local mosque carrying on after latest attacks

The Islamic Center of Somerset has long been equipped with cameras but has not yet made any security changes in light of last Sunday's shooting at a Texas church as well as the stabbing incident the night before when five were injured while celebrating Hanukkah at a rabbi's home in upstate New York.
In the past, such as after the mass shooting at New Zealand mosque last March, the Islamic Center has sought extra patrols from law enforcement during prayer times.
"That helps a lot," Dr. Khalid Iqbal, a past president of the center's council, said. "Whether it's a church or a mosque or a temple, that little bit [of police presence] is good for the community."
"It's always an issue," council secretary Zeneb Abdulalim said, adding that members discuss security periodically. "We just watch…We feel safe enough in Somerset and have gotten so much support from our neighbors."
Dr. Iqbal added that the council has not wanted to introduce guns inside the mosque but that the community at large would welcome routine police patrolling during congregation times.
"If you have trained personnel, that's a different thing," he said, "but just everybody carrying…You can create problems when you don't need to create problems. That is why we always look to law enforcement; their presence, their patrolling, makes things better."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.